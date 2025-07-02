Andy Farrell’s iconic ‘hurt arena’ speech from British and Irish Lions’ 2013 tour of Australia

The British and Irish Lions will hope to continue to build momentum as they face a potentially tricky test against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

The Lions bounced back from defeat to Argentina in their tour curtain-raiser by beating the Western Force in Perth in their opening match on Australian soil - but a comfortable victory came at a cost as Tomos Williams suffered an injury. The Wales scrum half has been ruled out of the tour after tearing his hamstring, with Ben White whistled across the Tasman from the Scotland camp to cover. White has been joined by compatriot Blair Kinghorn, who completes the 38-man party after helping Toulouse secure another Top 14 title on Saturday.

Neither features in the 23 at Suncorp Stadium as the Lions take to the venue that will host the first Test in little more than two weeks’ time. The Reds could well represent a stiffer challenge than the Force provided, with plenty of talent within the home ranks including Seru Uru, Hunter Paisami and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

