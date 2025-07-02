British and Irish Lions vs Queensland Reds live: Latest score and updates as tourists bid to build momentum in Brisbane
The Lions grace one of the venues for the three Australia Tests as they take on a strong Super Rugby Pacific side
The British and Irish Lions will hope to continue to build momentum as they face a potentially tricky test against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.
The Lions bounced back from defeat to Argentina in their tour curtain-raiser by beating the Western Force in Perth in their opening match on Australian soil - but a comfortable victory came at a cost as Tomos Williams suffered an injury. The Wales scrum half has been ruled out of the tour after tearing his hamstring, with Ben White whistled across the Tasman from the Scotland camp to cover. White has been joined by compatriot Blair Kinghorn, who completes the 38-man party after helping Toulouse secure another Top 14 title on Saturday.
Neither features in the 23 at Suncorp Stadium as the Lions take to the venue that will host the first Test in little more than two weeks’ time. The Reds could well represent a stiffer challenge than the Force provided, with plenty of talent within the home ranks including Seru Uru, Hunter Paisami and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.
Follow all of the latest from Brisbane with our live blog below:
On Monday, following scans in Brisbane after a bit of a delay getting away from Perth, the Lions confirmed the bad news: Tomos Williams is out of the tour. The Welsh contingent in the squad is down to one.
His misfortune nonetheless brings opportunity for another, though, and Scotland’s Ben White has flown quickly across the Tasman to join up with his new squad-mates and provide scrum-half cover.
The Lions got their first win of the tour on the board in Perth on Saturday, with their strength in depth showing as they pulled away with the Western Force - but injury to Tomos Williams put a downer on an otherwise very positive showing.
British and Irish Lions vs Queensland Reds live
The British and Irish Lions tour continues in Brisbane, with the tourists swapping coasts from west to east for their second game Down Under. Andy Farrell’s side grace Suncorp Stadium little more than a fortnight before taking on the Wallabies at the venue, with a dangerous Queensland Reds side their hosts in the first midweek fixture of the 10-match itinerary.
Kick off is at 11am BST.
