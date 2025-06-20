British and Irish Lions v Argentina live: Latest updates from opening tour match in Dublin
The quadrennial tourists play on Irish soil for the first time as they take on the Pumas at the Aviva Stadium
After four years of waiting, the British and Irish Lions tour is finally here, with Andy Farrell’s side beginning their 10-match itinerary by breaking new ground in Dublin.
Argentina are the opening opponents for Farrell’s squad as the Lions play on Irish soil for the first time as their preparations for the three-match Test series against the Wallabies intensify. The 38-man group will head to Australia this weekend but first face a tricky test at the Aviva Stadium against a Pumas side packed with quality, who will be looking to cause a shock as their predecessors so nearly managed to in a 25-all draw in Cardiff before the 2005 tour of New Zealand.
Like many tour curtain-raisers, that game showcased the challenges a squad drawn from four unions faces in getting up to speed, though Farrell will nonetheless be hoping for a strong start. For the 23 selected, led by Maro Itoje, this is a first chance to stake a claim for Test selection as they look to thrill a close to capacity crowd.
Follow all of the latest from the Aviva Stadium with our live blog below:
British and Irish Lions squad: Player-by-player guide to the 38 selected by Andy Farrell
The opening 23 has picked itself, in some ways, with Andy Farrell electing largely not to risk those involved in the Premiership and United Rugby Championship finals last weekend. Here’s your guide to each and every player at his disposal on tour.
British and Irish Lions squad: Player-by-player guide
Lions break new ground in lucrative tour opener — but Argentina clash has selection significance too
The main reason, of course, that the Lions are in Dublin is money - this is a hugely lucrative fixture for the brand with something like £2.5m expected to be banked from gate receipts alone even when costs are considered. But the opening engagement of their 10-match itinerary could yet be telling come the selection shake-up in Australia.
Why the lucrative Lions tour opener has selection significance
Lions receive Tadhg Furlong fitness boost as team revealed for Argentina curtain-raiser
There was good news for the Lions as Andy Farrell revealed his team on Wednesday with prop Tadhg Furlong passed fit to feature off the bench having been a slight injury concern for the tour.
Lions get Tadhg Furlong fitness boost as team revealed for Argentina clash
British and Irish Lions vs Argentina
The Lions tour is officially here! For the first time, the quadrennial tourists are set to play on Irish soil as they begin a 10-match itinerary with a clash against Argentina in Dublin, and the Pumas are likely to provide a tricky test for a squad still getting to know one another.
Andy Farrell will be hoping for a strong start - can any of his opening 23 really stake a claim for Test selection? Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 8pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments