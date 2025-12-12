Leinster scrap past injury-hit Leicester in tight Champions Cup tussle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Byrne's goal-kicking proved the difference as error-strewn Leinster held off a determined Leicester Tigers to claim a 23-15 Investec Champions Cup victory at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Each side scored two tries but three penalties and a conversion from Byrne were decisive as bottom side Leicester's European campaign continued to falter and they remained pointless after their opening two fixtures.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Dan Sheehan scored Leinster's tries, with Sam Prendergast's conversion ensuring spirited Tigers finished with nothing to show for their efforts.

Wings Adam Radwan and Ollie Hassell-Collins scored Leicester's tries as Billy Searle added a penalty and a conversion.

Prior to kick-off, the visitors lost Tadhg Furlong from their starting line-up and within three minutes, Jack Conan had departed to fail an HIA.

Despite these injury setbacks, Leinster looked to have taken the lead when a pre-planned move saw Robbie Henshaw knock down a long line-out throw to Tommy O'Brien, who raced over but TMO replays revealed that Henshaw had started his run from an offside position.

The visitors' injury-woes continued when Jimmy O'Brien left the field with a leg injury before a major melee developed after James Lowe took exception to a tackle in the air from Radwan.

open image in gallery Tempers flared between James Lowe and Adam Radwan ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

The Irish continued to dominate the opening exchanges and deservedly took the lead with a straightforward penalty from Byrne - but this was soon nullified by one from Searle to leave the scores level at the end of the first quarter.

Remarkably Tigers then scored the first try of the game when Leinster lost possession in the home 22 for Radwan to fly-hack the loose ball three times along the right-hand touchline before crossing over.

Byrne kicked his second penalty but on the stroke of half-time, the home side scored another try when Hassell-Collins latched on to a well-judged cross-field kick from Searle to pounce as the Irish defence dithered.

Searle missed the conversion but Leicester took a 15-6 lead into the break.

open image in gallery Jamison Gibson-Park controlled affairs well ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Within four minutes of the restart, Searle had a chance to extend that advantage but his 40-metre penalty attempt sailed wide.

Five minutes later, Leinster roared back into contention when the home side lost control of the ball at a scrum in their own 22, with Gibson-Park capitalising by seizing possession before brushing aside two weak tackles to score.

That try was the spur for Leinster to put their opponents under the cosh as they conceded continual penalties, one of which Byrne kicked to give his side a one-point lead going into the final quarter.

That was Byrne's final action of the night as he was replaced by Prendergast and in time to see the away side seal victory with a converted try from Sheehan following a line-out drive.

