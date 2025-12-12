How to watch every Investec Champions Cup match on TV this weekend
Everything you need to know ahead of the second round of fixtures
The Investec Champions Cup campaign rolls on with the second of two rounds in quick succession in rugby’s prestigious club competition.
The tournament began with a bang with an action-packed opening weekend of action, with defending champions Bordeaux Begles up and running with an impressive, if slightly chaotic, win over the Bulls in Pretoria. Their were good wins, too, for Northampton at Pau and Bath against Munster, with the Prem champions underlining their status as possible contenders on a rainy night at The Rec.
The second round kicks off with an intriguing encounter between Leicester Tigers and Leinster at Welford Road, while the Glasgow Warriors will hope to back up a strong win at Sale as they host a star-studded Toulouse.
Elsewhere, Saracens are in Durban to take on the Sharks while Bath and Sale face tough French trips to Toulon and Clermont Auvergne respectively.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How can I watch the Champions Cup?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every match in the Investec Champions Cup live on Premier Sports, which took the rights to the competition at the start of last season. A live stream will be available via the Premier Sports website.
Full schedule for round two (all times GMT)
Friday 12 December
Leicester Tigers vs Leinster, 8pm
Saturday 13 December
Stormers vs La Rochelle, 1pm
Clermont Auvergne vs Sale, 3.15pm
Sharks vs Saracens, 3.15pm
Munster vs Gloucester, 5.30pm
Bordeaux Begles vs Scarlets, 5.30pm
Glasgow Warriors vs Toulouse, 8pm
Sunday 14 December
Harlequins vs Bayonne, 1pm
Castres vs Edinburgh, 1pm
Toulon vs Bath, 3.15pm
Northampton vs Bulls, 3.15pm
Bristol vs Pau, 5.30pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments