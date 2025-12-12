Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

How to watch every Investec Champions Cup match on TV this weekend

Everything you need to know ahead of the second round of fixtures

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 12 December 2025 05:50 EST
Comments
Bath overpowered Munster in their Investec Champions Cup opener
Bath overpowered Munster in their Investec Champions Cup opener (Getty Images)

The Investec Champions Cup campaign rolls on with the second of two rounds in quick succession in rugby’s prestigious club competition.

The tournament began with a bang with an action-packed opening weekend of action, with defending champions Bordeaux Begles up and running with an impressive, if slightly chaotic, win over the Bulls in Pretoria. Their were good wins, too, for Northampton at Pau and Bath against Munster, with the Prem champions underlining their status as possible contenders on a rainy night at The Rec.

The second round kicks off with an intriguing encounter between Leicester Tigers and Leinster at Welford Road, while the Glasgow Warriors will hope to back up a strong win at Sale as they host a star-studded Toulouse.

Elsewhere, Saracens are in Durban to take on the Sharks while Bath and Sale face tough French trips to Toulon and Clermont Auvergne respectively.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch the Champions Cup?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every match in the Investec Champions Cup live on Premier Sports, which took the rights to the competition at the start of last season. A live stream will be available via the Premier Sports website.

Full schedule for round two (all times GMT)

Friday 12 December

Leicester Tigers vs Leinster, 8pm

Saturday 13 December

Stormers vs La Rochelle, 1pm

Clermont Auvergne vs Sale, 3.15pm

Sharks vs Saracens, 3.15pm

Munster vs Gloucester, 5.30pm

Bordeaux Begles vs Scarlets, 5.30pm

Glasgow Warriors vs Toulouse, 8pm

Sunday 14 December

Harlequins vs Bayonne, 1pm

Castres vs Edinburgh, 1pm

Toulon vs Bath, 3.15pm

Northampton vs Bulls, 3.15pm

Bristol vs Pau, 5.30pm

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in