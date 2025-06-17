England star joins Lions as cover for Argentina clash after injury scare
The British and Irish Lions face Argentina in Dublin on Friday evening for the first game of their tour but have injury concerns
England scrum half Jack van Poortvliet will link up with the British and Irish Lions as injury cover ahead of the opening match of the tour against Argentina rugby.
The Lions face the Pumas in Dublin on Friday evening before flying Down Under to prepare for three Tests against Australia rugby next month but head coach Andy Farrell has already been handed an injury conundrum.
Presumed starting Lions Test scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park was withdrawn from the Leinster line-up to face South African side the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final on Saturday at Croke Park with what is understood to be a glute strain.
Leinster went on to triumph 32-7 for their first trophy in five years but Gibson-Park now faces a fitness race, leaving the Lions short at No 9, with England’s Alex Mitchell and Wales’s Tomos Williams the only other scrum halves in camp.
With that in mind, Farrell has drafted Van Poortvliet in as cover, for training at least, with the Lions confirming the move in a short statement.
“Leicester Tigers and England scrum half Jack van Poortvliet will this morning fly into Dublin to train with the Lions as they prepare for the 1888 Cup fixture against Argentina,” read the statement. “Van Poortvliet will join as cover ahead of the Lions game on Friday.”
Van Poortvliet had been named in England’s 36-man training squad on Monday, ahead of their match against a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday.
The 24-year-old looks set to be England’s starting scrum half for their tour of the Americas this summer, with regular No 9 Mitchell otherwise engaged on Lions duty.
Van Poortvliet made his England debut against Australia in 2022 and has since won 15 international caps. He started for Leicester at the weekend as they narrowly lost 23-21 to Bath in the Gallagher Prem final.
How long he stays with the Lions remains to be seen and may depend on the fitness of Gibson-Park. His England team-mates Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour both spent last week training with the Lions in Portugal before leaving camp when the cohort from domestic finalists Bath, Leicester and Leinster joined up after finishing their club duty.
