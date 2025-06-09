Zander Fagerson ruled out of Lions tour as Jamie George among call-ups to squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, with Ireland’s Finlay Bealham replacing the tighthead in Andy Farrell’s squad.

Fagerson has been struggling with a calf issue and missed Glasgow’s United Rugby Championship semi-final defeat to Leinster this weekend, and will now miss out on a second trip with the quadrennial tourists.

Bealham joins international teammate Tadhg Furlong, also dealing with a calf injury currently, and England’s Will Stuart as tighthead options available to head coach Farrell as the Lions prepare to begin their itinerary against Argentina in Dublin on Friday 20 June.

With Furlong and Stuart preparing for the URC and Premiership finals with Leinster and Bath respectively, Sale and England youngster Asher Opoku-Fordjour will join up with the Lions squad at a training camp in Portugal this week.

Hooker Jamie George, who narrowly missed out on selection, will also travel to Quinta do Lago with Ronan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan occupied with Leinster’s preparations for a meeting with the Bulls at Croke Park on Saturday.

“It’s tough on Zander to miss out so close to the Tour, but now Finlay gets an opportunity to come in and add to the group,” Farrell said. “This is unfortunately part and parcel of the game, so we always have to be prepared for that.

“But it’s great to finally be at the stage where we can get onto the training ground and get to work with these players. Portugal will be really important for us as we look to get our house in order with only a few training sessions before we take on Argentina in the 1888 Cup in Dublin.”

open image in gallery Finlay Bealham (left) has been called up to the Lions squad ( PA Archive )

While the URC and Premiership finalists have not been ruled out of the clash with the Pumas at the Aviva Stadium, the turnaround is tight with just six days between the showpiece occasions and the opening fixture of the Lions’ summer. It may be, then, that either George or Opoku-Fordjour are yet retained to feature in the game.

England centurion George toured in 2017 and 2021, while for Opoku-Fordjour, 20, this will be a first taste of Lions involvement.

open image in gallery Former England captain Jamie George will join the squad in Portugal ( PA Wire )

Bealham, meanwhile, is set to return to Australia, with the Canberra-born prop impressing since making his Ireland debut in 2016. He started every game of the Six Nations.