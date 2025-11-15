Italy v South Africa live: Springboks continue November campaign against buoyant Azzurri
After beating Australia, the hosts face up to the mighty challenge of the world champions
South Africa continue their Quilter Nations Series campaign in an intriguing encounter with an Italy side high on confidence after beating Australia.
The Springboks proved their class yet again in a meeting of heavyweights with France last weekend, overcoming the sending off of lock Lood de Jager to power out of sight in the second half. It was another reminder of the depth at the disposal of Rassie Erasmus — the double World Cup-winning coach freshens up his selection as he continues to manage a squad replete with options at just about every position.
This is a third meeting of a year between these two, with Italy pushing South Africa hard in the first of two Tests in July before wilting a little more a week later. Gonzalo Quesada’s side continue to make progress, though, and were deserved winners over the Wallabies last week. Can the Azzurri spring an almighty shock in Turin?
Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below:
Last time out...
South Africa provided another reminder of why they are the best team in the world last week, surviving the sending off of Lood de Jager to pull away from France in the final quarter. It was another frightening show of strength from the Springboks.
Fourteen-man South Africa dig deep to humble France
Italy vs South Africa live
A busy November of international action rolls on with the world champion Springboks in Turin for a meeting with an ever-improving Italy. South Africa beat France in a battle of two of the world’s best sides in Paris last week despite Lood de Jager’s sending off, underlining the challenge facing the Azzurri today.
Kick off at the Allianz Stadium is at 12.40pm GMT.
