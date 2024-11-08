Ireland v New Zealand LIVE rugby: All Blacks visit Dublin with hosts out for World Cup revenge
The Autumn Nations Series rolls on with a mouthwatering meeting of two rugby heavyweights at the Aviva Stadium
Ireland are out for a measure of Rugby World Cup revenge as they host New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener in Dublin.
Andy Farrell’s side were narrowly beaten by the All Blacks in a thrilling Paris quarter-final last October, ending their hopes of breaking their tournament hoodoo. While Farrell downplayed the revenge angle ahead of a blockbuster clash, suggesting his side needed no extra motivation for such a marquee fixture, any lingering hurt is sure to surface as his team look to right a few wrongs back on home soil.
The visitors began their European tour with a much-needed win over England last weekend, showing clear development as they fought back in the final quarter to secure victory.
Head injuries rule out two key figures in Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor, though, and a short turnaround may also have posed head coach Scott Robertson a few problems as a gruelling November continues for the All Blacks.
Follow all of the action from the Aviva Stadium in our live blog below:
Ireland given huge front-row fitness boost as team named for All Blacks test
Front-row forwards Finlay Bealham and Ronan Kelleher will start Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand in Dublin.
Prop Bealham comes into the team for Friday’s match in place of injured tighthead Tadhg Furlong, while hooker Kelleher has been passed fit after suffering an ankle issue only a month ago.
Kelleher, whose availability is a massive boost given the absence of sidelined Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan, is one of 10 players retained from the side which began the series-levelling 25-24 win over world champions South Africa on July 13.
Ronan Kelleher is fit to star which alleviates Ireland’s injury crisis at hooker
Joe McCarthy – Ireland have earned right to ‘feel confident’ facing New Zealand
Lock Joe McCarthy believes Ireland have “earned the right” to feel confident of taking on the All Blacks as they attempt to banish bitter memories of last year’s agonising Rugby World Cup exit.
New Zealand are due at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight for the first meeting of the sides since Andy Farrell’s team were defeated 28-24 in the quarter-finals of the 2023 tournament in France.
Ireland had won five of the previous eight clashes between the nations prior to the painful elimination in Paris, including securing a historic 2-1 tour success in 2022.
“Getting to play the All Blacks is where we want to be, testing ourselves against a world-class team, it’s exciting,” said McCarthy, who is fully fit following a recent hamstring issue.
“Every game starts on zero. I feel like every game, you have to make it happen.
“No matter what position you play, you’re playing against 15 top-quality rugby players, so you’re preparing as hard as you can.
“We’ve had a good track record the last few years, we’ve earned the right to have a bit of confidence going into games.”
Ireland begin their autumn internationals against the All Blacks on Friday evening.
Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE
A very good evening, and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Ireland’s opening Autumn Nations Series clash with New Zealand.
The November action got underway with a thriller between the All Blacks and England last weekend and this should be a proper humdinger, with Andy Farrell’s side out for a measure of World Cup revenge against a visiting team with confidence swelling after a significant win.
Kick off is at 8.10pm GMT.
