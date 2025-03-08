Ireland vs France LIVE rugby: Six Nations latest build-up and updates from title decider
Can the hosts take a significant step towards a grand slam and an unprecedented third successive title?
Ireland and France collide in a mighty meeting of Six Nations contenders that may decide the destination of this year’s title.
The hosts are still on the hunt for a grand slam as they chase an unprecedented third successive competition crown. Simon Easterby’s side overcame a sticky spell against Wales in Cardiff to continue their perfect start, but will know that this is likely to be their toughest task yet, with France showing the full, frightening extent of their attacking ability in an 11-try thrashing of Italy last time out.
That resuscitated the campaign for Fabien Galthie and his team after a sloppy, stuttering showing in the defeat to England. The French head coach again makes a bold selection call on the bench but is bolstered by the availability of Romain Ntamack after suspension. Having come up short against their rivals in the last two years, an improved performance will be required to dash Ireland’s history-making dreams.
Follow all of the latest from the Aviva Stadium in our live blog below:
Six Nations title permutations: What Ireland, France and England need to win the championship
There are just two rounds of the 2025 Six Nations remaining and the title race has taken shape with three teams still harbouring realistic ambitions of lifting the trophy on 15 March. Here are the permutations you need to know:
Romain Ntamack returns as France stick with bold selection call for mighty Ireland meeting
Romain Ntamack returns after suspension at fly half in the France side to face Ireland as Fabien Galthie sticks with a fearsome bench formed of seven forwards and just a single back.
Ntamack had been suspended for France’s last two games after his sending off against Wales on the opening weekend but steps straight back in, partnering Toulouse teammate Antoine Dupont in the halves.
His inclusion sees Thomas Ramos slide to full-back and Leo Barre, impressive against Italy in Rome, drop out of the squad entirely with scrum half Maxime Lucu the lone back on the bench for a mighty Six Nations meeting.
‘Really smart rugby brain’ – Jamie Osborne backed to shine in unfamiliar role
Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby is confident versatile back Jamie Osborne can shine in unfamiliar territory during today’s crunch Guinness Six Nations clash with title rivals France.
With Mack Hansen ruled out by a minor quad injury, left-footed Leinster player Osborne has been switched from full-back to the right wing.
The 23-year-old has featured on the left flank for his province – most recently in Investec Champions Cup wins over La Rochelle and Bath – but never before worn the number 14 jersey.
Ireland and France’s contrasting styles create captivating Six Nations title showdown
The old adage of styles making fights rings true when it comes to meetings between Ireland and France. Across these last few years, at a time when the strength and depth of the championship have perhaps never been better, these pair have stood apart as Six Nations heavyweights; their annual ding-dongs almost invariably decisive to the destination of the title.
The mathematics may not be totally straightforward – England harbour faint hopes – but come Saturday afternoon, these two will crouch in their corners as the reigning, defending, history-chasing champions and a No 1 contender so capable of dealing a knockout blow. After 80 exhausting, exhilarating minutes, just one will be left standing.
Ireland vs France LIVE
A very good morning - are you ready? It’s time for a mighty meeting of Six Nations title contenders, Ireland and France colliding again in a likely tournament decider. Will green grand slam dreams escape intact? Or can the visitors throw a wrench in the works?
Kick off in Dublin is at 2.15pm GMT.
