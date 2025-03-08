( Getty Images )

Ireland and France collide in a mighty meeting of Six Nations contenders that may decide the destination of this year’s title.

The hosts are still on the hunt for a grand slam as they chase an unprecedented third successive competition crown. Simon Easterby’s side overcame a sticky spell against Wales in Cardiff to continue their perfect start, but will know that this is likely to be their toughest task yet, with France showing the full, frightening extent of their attacking ability in an 11-try thrashing of Italy last time out.

That resuscitated the campaign for Fabien Galthie and his team after a sloppy, stuttering showing in the defeat to England. The French head coach again makes a bold selection call on the bench but is bolstered by the availability of Romain Ntamack after suspension. Having come up short against their rivals in the last two years, an improved performance will be required to dash Ireland’s history-making dreams.

Follow all of the latest from the Aviva Stadium in our live blog below: