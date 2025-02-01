✕ Close England head coach Steve Borthwick previews Six Nations at launch in Rome

Ireland begin their bid for a historic third consecutive Six Nations crown as they face England, who denied them a grand slam last year, in Dublin.

The final match of the opening weekend of the tournament may just prove its most consequential, with Ireland attempting an unprecedented feat and England desperate to rebound from a difficult autumn. The hosts are under the direction of interim coach Simon Easterby while Andy Farrell prepares to take charge of the British and Irish Lions. The temporary boss has made a huge call at fly half, installing youngster Sam Prendergast as his chief playmaker after an impressive autumn.

Their Twickenham win over Ireland remains the high water mark of England under Borthwick, and their last victory over a side other than Japan. the head coach has also been bold in selection with Ben Curry joining twin brother Tom in the starting back row for the first time at international level. Maro Itoje is the new England captain and leads the visitors as they look to engineer a tournament-tilting triumph.

Follow all of the latest updates from the Aviva Stadium in our live blog below: