Ireland vs England LIVE: Latest build-up and updates as hosts begin bid for Six Nations history
Can Ireland get revenge on the side that denied them a grand slam a year ago?
Ireland begin their bid for a historic third consecutive Six Nations crown as they face England, who denied them a grand slam last year, in Dublin.
The final match of the opening weekend of the tournament may just prove its most consequential, with Ireland attempting an unprecedented feat and England desperate to rebound from a difficult autumn. The hosts are under the direction of interim coach Simon Easterby while Andy Farrell prepares to take charge of the British and Irish Lions. The temporary boss has made a huge call at fly half, installing youngster Sam Prendergast as his chief playmaker after an impressive autumn.
Their Twickenham win over Ireland remains the high water mark of England under Borthwick, and their last victory over a side other than Japan. the head coach has also been bold in selection with Ben Curry joining twin brother Tom in the starting back row for the first time at international level. Maro Itoje is the new England captain and leads the visitors as they look to engineer a tournament-tilting triumph.
Follow all of the latest updates from the Aviva Stadium in our live blog below:
Yesterday's action...
The first night of Six Nations action brought a real statement of intent as France dealt Wales their first nilling since 2007, with the remarkable Antoine Dupont the star of the show on his return to the competition.
Peerless Antoine Dupont leads fabulous France to victory as Wales hit a new low
France 43-0 Wales: The maestro of a scrum half led the tournament favourites to an opening victory as Warren Gatland’s side were kept scoreless
The challenges standing between Ireland and Six Nations history
Ireland, meanwhile, are chasing a third successive title - but a few huge challenges stand between them and an unprecedented feat, as Michael Cooke explains:
The challenges standing between Ireland and Six Nations history
As current Six Nations champions Ireland prepare for England this weekend, Michael Cooke analyses how interim boss Simon Easterby can retain momentum to pull off a historic third successive Six Nations crown
It’s time for Steve Borthwick to deliver and this England decision will decide Six Nations fate
How much progress have England made under Steve Borthwick? They would claim plenty, but two years after the head coach’s arrival, their record is just 14 wins from 28 games. It’s time for this side to deliver...
The key Steve Borthwick decision that will decide England's Six Nations fate
A trip to the champions in Dublin to begin a pivotal Six Nations campaign, Harry Latham-Coyle examines how Steve Borthwick hopes to spark a reaction against Ireland following a dismal 2024
Ireland vs England LIVE
The opening Six Nations weekend reaches a conclusion with perhaps the fixture of the round, Ireland out for revenge (and a first step towards history) against their 2024 conquerors England. The defending champions welcome Steve Borthwick’s side to Dublin this afternoon for a crunch clash, even at this early stage.
Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 4.45pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments