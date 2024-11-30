Ireland v Australia LIVE: Rugby score as Irish end Autumn Nations Series against Wallabies
Can Ireland wrap up the autumn internationals with victory in Dublin or will this emerging Australian team spoil the party?
Ireland and Australia are closing out the Autumn Nations Series with a clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.
Andy Farrell’s Irish side have recovered well from defeat by New Zealand, with victories over Argentina and Fiji, and a final win over the Wallabies would cap another good year for the world’s No 2 ranked team. Farrell continues to back young fly-half Sam Prendergast who starts at 10 today, while Cian Healy is on the bench and primed to become the most capped Irishman in history when he makes his 134th appearance.
Australia have endured a rollercoaster autumn, finishing rock bottom of the Rugby Championship standings in September before heading to the northern hemisphere, where they chalked up a stunning win over England at Twickenham and a thrashing of Wales in Cardiff, before last week’s disappointing defeat by Scotland. Joe Schmidt will hope his young, emerging side can cap off the tour with a memorable win in Dublin.
Follow the score and latest updates from Ireland v Australia below.
How to watch
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Ireland v Australia
Andy Farrell’s side have bounced back from defeat to New Zealand with victories over Argentina and Fiji, and will be keen to secure a winning finish before their head coach begins his sabattical ahead of next summer’s British & Irish Lions series.
This will offer Farrell a good look at the Wallabies side the touring group will take on last summer, and hopes of a competitive series have been boosted by encouraging performances from Australia this month.
While a disappointing showing against Scotland ended their hopes of a grand slam tour, a young, exciting team has come together well under the guidance of former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, who takes on his former assistant.
Ireland v Australia
Welcome along to live coverage of Ireland v Australia in the final match of the Autumn Nations Series.
