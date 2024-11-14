Ireland vs Argentina betting tips

Ireland to score first, lead at HT and win - 5/6 Boylesports

Ireland have the perfect opportunity to put last weekend’s disappointing performance and result against New Zealand behind them with a home clash against Argentina in Dublin on Friday night (8.10pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+).

Andy Farrell’s side went down 23-13 last week, the All Blacks taking full advantage of an ill-disciplined display from the home side as Ireland’s 19-game winning run at home came to an end.

Ireland were penalised for 21 handling errors and conceded 13 penalties as they dropped below New Zealand in the world rankings to third, just two spots ahead of an improving Argentina team.

The Pumas kicked off their autumn series with a 50-18 thrashing of Italy last weekend, while they enjoyed a strong Rugby Championship campaign that featured wins over New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

Despite recent results, betting sites don’t give them much of a chance of upsetting Ireland with the South American nation priced at 17/4, while the home side are 1/5 on and favoured by 12 points in the handicap markets on most betting apps.

Farrell has resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes to his Ireland side, instead giving his players a chance to make amends and show what they are really capable of.

Robbie Henshaw coming in for Bundee Aki at inside centre is the only alteration to the starting line up, while prop Cian Healy will equal Brian O’Driscoll’s Ireland cap record if he comes off the bench on Friday to make his 133rd appearance. Sam Prendergast and Thomas Clarkson could both make their debuts against the Pumas after being named as replacements.

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has made three changes from the side that thrashed Italy last weekend with flanker Pablo Matera returning after suspension. Guido Petti and Matias Moroni also come into the team with Santiago Grondona, Franco Molina and Matias Orlando making way.

Ireland have won their last three matches against Argentina with the Pumas’ last victory coming in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final in Cardiff when they ran out 43-20 winners.

Across 10 meetings in Dublin, Ireland are unbeaten, hammering Argentina 53-7 the last time they visited the Aviva Stadium.

But last weekend’s defeat was Ireland’s third loss in the last five matches, and they will have to cut out the mistakes if they are to beat an Argentina side full of confidence after recent results.

You have to go back to 2021 for the last time Ireland lost back-to-back Test matches and a strong response is expected from Farrell’s men right from the off.

Given how rarely Ireland lose at home, they should put last week’s defeat behind them. But with the prices on rugby betting sites for a home win so short, bettors may need to get creative to find a way to back Ireland.

Ireland can get out of the blocks quickly and Boylesports go 5/6 on them scoring the first points in the game, being ahead at half time and winning the match.

Ireland vs Argentina prediction: Ireland to score first, lead at HT and win - 5/6 Boylesports

Ireland vs Argentina betting offers

Using the Betfred promo code Betfred50, rugby bettors can unlock £50 in free bets to wager on this week’s Autumn International matches, starting with Friday’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

Betfred’s sign up offer requires punters to open an account and deposit a minimum of £10 or more via a debit card. Next, place a £10 wager at the Betfred sportsbook on a bet with odds of evens or greater.

In return, Betfred will give punters £50 in free bets, consisting of £30 in free sports bets that can be used to bet on Ireland vs Argentina, and £20 in free acca bets.

Betfred customers planning to be on Friday’s rugby can also take advantage of the double delight promotion. Back any player to score the first try and if they score again, Betfred will pay you out at double the odds.

Responsible gambling

If you are planning to have a bet this weekend, please remember to gamble responsibly. Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it has not, and will never be, a surefire way to make money, no matter how much you think you know about sports.

When betting on sports, always assume you’ll lose, and therefore, only bet what you can afford. And remember, whether you are betting on sport, playing at casino sites, or having a few hands at poker sites, gambling can be addictive so take steps to remain in control.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. These can stop your gambling from getting out of hand.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.