Marcus Smith vs Sam Prendergast and five things to watch as the Champions Cup knockout stages begin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Investec Champions Cup returns as Europe’s premier club rugby competition bursts into life with eight intriguing last-16 ties.

More than two months after the conclusion of the pool stages, the remaining sides enter knockout battle bidding to reach finals weekend in Cardiff in late May.

French giants like Toulouse, Bordeaux-Begles and Toulon look strong, while Leinster will feel this may be their year to finally get over the line after a string of runners-up finishes.

Northampton may be the Premiership’s best hope of a winner, while Glasgow will look to add continental success to the United Rugby Championship title secured dramatically in South Africa last year.

Here are five things to watch as in the round of 16 in the Champions Cup:

Sam Prendergast vs Marcus Smith

Harlequins proved doubters wrong in this competition last year but the task facing them in Dublin this weekend is about as tall as they come. A fully-loaded Leinster – RG Snyman and Jordie Barrett complementing the Irish core – at a packed out Croke Park? Harlequins will swing the bat, as was their mantra on their cup run last year, but this looks a sticky wicket.

Perhaps a more intriguing battle within a battle concerns the two fly halves, with Sam Prendergast and Marcus Smith in direct opposition – just as they were on the opening weekend of the Six Nations. Their fortunes have fluctuated since, with Prendergast seemingly seizing the shirt and Smith losing his but the end to the tournament perhaps leaving the Englishman better placed to secure a Lions berth this summer. The international action may be over but Andy Farrell and his team of assistants will be watching this competition closely – and with both Ireland and England’s attack coaches on board, two very different playmakers will be assessed with an expert eye as the options are narrowed down.

How do Toulouse cope without Antoine Dupont?

open image in gallery Antoine Dupont will be a huge miss for Toulouse ( Getty Images )

Toulouse have a veritable galaxy of stars on which to call but any team would miss the player that burns brightest, and even a side of such significant strength and depth will miss Antoine Dupont hugely. The scrum half’s season-ending cruciate ligament injury is a blow to Toulouse’s hopes of a repeat triumph – one would not exactly say that the French league leaders look vulnerable for the visit of Sale, but the Sharks and any potential opponents down the line may spy a chink in their most impressive armour.

The improving Paul Graou and Japan’s first-choice No 9 Naoto Saito are quality options but the suggestions from France are that the ever-creative Ugo Mola may be willing to try something unorthodox again. The Toulouse head coach has toyed with using Ange Capuozzo at scrum half at times this season, with the zippy Italian possessing plenty of qualities that would make him a good fit at the position and having played there as a youngster. If you fear that may leave Toulouse short at full-back, fear not: Thomas Ramos, Blair Kinghorn and Juan Cruz Mallia are three more international starters. Talk about an embarrassment of riches...

Will Glasgow take the next step?

open image in gallery Glasgow won the United Rugby Championship last season ( Getty Images )

One rather feels that Glasgow are going under the radar more than the reigning URC champions probably should, with Franco Smith’s side again in good form and behind only Leinster in the multi-national league. Though rather flat when beaten by Harlequins in the group stage, the Warriors pushed Toulon exceptionally close at the Stade Felix Mayol in December and should have Sione Tuipulotu back soon enough to bolster their hopes.

A visit from Leicester is not to be underestimated, though the Tigers are in something of a state of flux with no replacement for Michael Cheika yet appointed and Paul Gustard, the club’s first choice for the role, seemingly set to stay at Stade Francais. A confident, commanding performance at Scotstoun may be a necessity to swell confidence ahead of a potential quarter-final trip to Dublin.

Oh when the Saints…

open image in gallery Can Northampton bounce back from domestic disappointment? ( Getty Images )

Their Premiership title defence might already be at an end but that only serves to simplify the equation for Northampton. Domestic disappointment will be forgotten by the Franklin’s Gardens faithful if the Saints can march on deep in this competition. It is understandable that some are writing off the prospect of an English finalist but the draw has opened up well for Phil Dowson’s team after their strong group stage campaign.

After forging an impressive connection with England in the Six Nations, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman will soon be re-joined by club and country colleague George Furbank – beat Clermont Auvergne on Friday night and a home meeting in the last-eight with Castres or Benetton beckons, which is about as friendly as it gets in this competition.

Any away day winners?

Any road game in the Champions Cup tends to be tough and it would not necessarily be a surprise were every home side to progress through to the quarter-finals. But this competition does have capacity for a shock – few thought Harlequins would get past Bordeaux-Begles last year, but the London club’s madcap win was proof to never count out an underdog.

open image in gallery This could be a crucial week for La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara ( Getty Images )

Where could an away success come? That Castres-Benetton encounter is highly intriguing, though the Top 14 stalwarts are usually formidable at the Stade Pierre-Fabre. But what about Munster at Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle? There will be no shortage of meaning for the Irish coach as he encounters old friends and foes in a meeting with province to which he gave so much, but the noises emerging from the west coast of France are not necessarily encouraging for the former fly half, with his position perhaps in peril. Could a Munster success bring a premature end to a transformative tenure?