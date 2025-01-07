Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have been dealt another significant injury blow ahead of the Six Nations with Exeter Chiefs wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso set to miss the tournament.

The 22-year-old emerged as the breakthrough star of a mixed 2024 for Steve Borthwick’s side but has elected to undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.

Feyi-Waboso sustained the injury in Exeter’s Premiership defeat to Sale Sharks on 21 December, with the wing forced off just before half time.

This is likely to sideline him for the duration of the tournament, with England opening their campaign against Ireland in Dublin on 1 February.

Feyi-Waboso’s absence compounds Borthwick’s issues in the back three with first-choice full-back George Furbank also set to miss at least the first couple of Six Nations fixtures with a fractured arm.

open image in gallery England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has impressed in the early stages of his Test career ( PA Wire )

Borthwick will confirm his squad on Tuesday 14 January ahead of a crucial period for the head coach after a disappointing autumn that saw England beaten in three of their four games.

Feyi-Waboso broke into the side during last year’s Six Nations and has since been a regular in the starting line-up, though missed three games due to concussions in his debut year at Test level.

Potential alternatives under Borthwick’s consideration for inclusion in his squad are Bristol’s Gabriel Ibitoye, who has been in flying form, and Bath’s Will Muir. Both are, however, also injury doubts, with Ibitoye dealing with a leg problem and Muir appearing to injure a hamstring in his side’s thrilling defeat at Northampton.

Ollie Sleightholme, who deputised for Feyi-Waboso during the autumn, did not feature for Saints in that game after withdrawing late from the matchday squad. Sale’s Tom Roebuck has been a regular member of Borthwick’s squads and will hope to press for greater involvement.

Feyi-Waboso’s injury lay-off also represents a blow to his hopes of pushing his case for British and Irish Lions selection ahead of the summer tour to Australia.

Andy Farrell is currently on a reconnaissance trip alongside key staff as the head coach begins to plot out his ideal group of assistants ahead of a Six Nations that will help determine the make-up of his squad.