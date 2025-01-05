Fin Smith’s last-gasp penalty helps Northampton Saints sink Bath in pulsating clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fin Smith knocked over a last-minute penalty as Northampton beat league leaders Bath 35-34 in a pulsating game of nine tries.

It was Bath’s fifth consecutive loss at Franklin’s Gardens, but they showed remarkable resilience to recover from being 19 points down to lead with three minutes to go and outscore their opponents by five tries to four.

Joe Cokanasiga scored two tries with Orlando Bailey, Will Stuart and Max Ojomoh also on the scoresheet as Finn Russell converted three and adding a penalty.

George Hendy, Fraser Dingwall, James Ramm and Josh Kemeny scored Saints’ tries, with Smith kicking three conversions and three penalties.

England wing Ollie Sleightholme withdrew from Saints’ bench with a hamstring problem, but soon overcame the setback to take the lead after only 80 seconds.

Hendy secured the kick-off to secure an attacking platform before he and Rory Hutchinson combined neatly down the right flank to create a try for Kemeny.

Bath soon suffered two further blows in quick succession. Flanker Guy Pepper was forced to leave the field with a leg injury before creative play from half-backs Smith and Alex Mitchell set up a walk-in for Dingwall.

Saints’ explosive start continued with a third try before 13 minutes had elapsed as Ramm powered through the visitors’ defence on a 50-metre run to the line.

Bath needed a quick response and they got one when skilful passing from their backs provided Cokanasiga to round Hendy and score.

Aided by a number of penalties in their favour, Bath built up their first sustained period of pressure and were rewarded when Bailey brushed aside some weak defending for his side’s second score.

A sixth match try came before the half-hour with Hendy collecting Smith’s chip ahead for Saints’ bonus-point before Will Muir departed with a leg injury which forced flanker Josh Bayliss to play on the wing as Bath had selected only one back on the bench.

Just before the interval, the hosts lost the impressive Hendy with an injured shoulder, but they still led 26-12 at half-time.

Six minutes after the restart, Bath were right back in contention when Stuart crashed over from close-range, but Smith was on target with a penalty to keep the visitors temporarily at arms length.

However, Ojomoh scored Bath’s bonus-point try to reward a strong burst from Ollie Lawrence to close the visitors within three points going into the final quarter.

Bath then lost a badly-shaken Jaco Coetzee, but they still took the lead for the first time when Miles Reid charged down a kick from Hutchinson for Cokanasiga to gather and outpace the defence.

Russell missed the conversion as did Smith with a penalty, but the young outside-half put Saints back in front with 10 minutes remaining with a 40-metre kick.

Smith then missed with a penalty from inside his own half before Alex Mitchell was sin binned for a high tackle on Lawrence with Russell knocking over the kick, but Smith had the final say when Sam Underhill offended.