England star George Martin faces Six Nations fitness race after major surgery

England star George Martin faces a race to be fit for the 2026 Six Nations after undergoing shoulder surgery in the summer.

The Leicester Tigers lock is recovering after having the operation a couple of months ago, which ruled him out of both the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia and England’s trip to Argentina and the USA.

Although the 24-year-old hasn’t had an official return date set, he will definitely miss England’s autumn series of matches and now looks to be a doubt for the Six Nations, which begins on 7 February for Steve Borthwick’s side.

New Leicester head coach Geoff Parling had been coy about the forward’s timetable for a return throughout the pre-season but finally revealed a rough timetable that gives a general idea.

“As with any nerve injuries, the time frame on George’s availability is slightly unknown but to give George the best chance to perform, we know it won't be during the first half of this season,” said Parling.

If Martin does miss the start of the Six Nations, it will be the second year in a row that he has been ruled out of part of the championship.

He started England’s first two matches against Ireland and France before dropping out of the squad for the round three Calcutta Cup victory over Scotland due to fitness concerns and then had knee and shoulder issues confirmed that prevented him facing either Italy or Wales in the final two rounds.

That means the last of his 21 caps came in the impressive win over France back in February but Borthwick was quick to stress that Martin is still very much in his plans moving forward into 2026.

“George is a fantastic player and a valued member of the England squad,” said Borthwick. “He approaches everything he does with professionalism and commitment and there's no doubt he's bringing that same focus to his rehab. We look forward to seeing him back when the time is right.”

Martin’s all-action, bullish playing style may make him more susceptible to injury but during the Six Nations earlier this year, England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield was adamant they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I think it’s how he plays,” said Sinfield after the keen and shoulder injuries ended the lock’s championship early. “He’s that aggressive and that physical that at points his body takes the toll.

“You get better with age at understanding your body – what you can and can’t do with it. George is still working some of those bits out but he’s done it in the way we’d like him to which is being so physical and so aggressive. Defensively he’s been very good for us all the way through. Attitudinally, he’s up there with the best of them with what he brings aggression-wise.”