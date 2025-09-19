France vs England best bets

England to win by 21-30 points - 13/5 Bet365

Breach to score the last try - 7/1 Bet365

England face France in the women’s World Cup semi-final on Saturday at Ashton Gate with betting sites making them strong favourites to reach a fourth successive final (3:30pm, BBC One).

The hosts won the competition in 2014, beating Canada in the final, but they have been beaten in the last two deciders by New Zealand, who they could face again this time around.

France are looking for their first-ever final appearance after being knocked out at this stage in the last six tournaments, dating back to 2002.

The French will be without two key players, though, with second row and co-captain Manae Feleu banned for a high tackle against Ireland, while back row Axelle Berthoumieu is also suspended for biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer in the same game.

The 25-year-old was initially banned for 12 matches, which was reduced to nine on appeal.

The news is better for England, though, who welcome back the World Player of the Year, Ellie Kildunne, who was forced to sit out their quarter-final win over Scotland with a concussion sustained in their final pool-stage game against Australia.

France vs England betting preview: Hosts to reach another final

The 34-31 defeat by New Zealand in the 2021 World Cup final is England’s only defeat in 62 matches, dating back to 2019.

It’s no surprise that John Mitchell’s side were the favourites before the tournament, and they are the favourites for Saturday’s match with the rugby betting sites, who favour the Red Roses by 23 points on the handicap, despite some close battles between these sides recently.

France have provided the toughest opposition for England since that 2021 defeat and came the closest to ending their unbeaten run in a pulsating 43-42 win for England in this year’s Six Nations Grand Slam finale.

When they met in the warm-up for this tournament, the score wasn’t as close as England ran out 40-6 winners in Mont-de-Marsan.

We expect a tougher match this time around, and France know they have to perform better than they did against Ireland too, when they came from behind to beat them 18-13 last time out.

It might be the semi-finals, and England will not take anything for granted, but they have won their last 16 matches against Les Bleues, with their last defeat coming in the 2018 Six Nations.

England’s narrowest 2025 Rugby World Cup win so far has been by 32 points against Scotland last time out, and we can’t see things being much better for France on Saturday.

France vs England prediction: England to win by 21-30 points - 13/5 Bet365

France vs England best bets: Breach to cross again

Jess Breach has scored six tries so far in the competition, with the game against Scotland the only time she has failed to get on the scoresheet.

She scored two against the USA, three against Samoa and one against Australia, and you wouldn’t bet against her adding to her tally this weekend.

She’s available at 4/7 on betting apps to score at any time, but she has scored first and last so far too, and the odds are way better.

France vs England prediction: Breach to score the last try - 7/1 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

If you’re having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.