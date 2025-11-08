France v South Africa live: Rugby heavyweights renew hostilities in mouth-watering grudge match
Two years on from a captivating World Cup quarter-final, the Springboks and Les Bleus return to Paris for a potentially epic meeting
France and South Africa collide in a mouthwatering meeting of international heavyweights two years on from a thrilling Rugby World Cup quarter-final.
The pair renew hostilities in Paris after contesting a sensational last-eight encounter at the Stade de France in 2023, with the Springboks pipping the hosts by a single point on their way to consecutive competition crowns. A game played with remarkable intensity and accuracy underlined the fine margins that decide top Tests at the elite level, and this clash between the Six Nations champions and back-to-back Rugby Championship winners could thrill again.
Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi earns his 100th cap in a settled side that beat Japan in their November opener last week, while this is the start of France’s Quilter Nations Series campaign. With Antoine Dupont still absent due to injury, veteran centre Gael Fickou leads Les Bleus — can they gain a measure of revenge against their 2023 conquerors?
Follow all of the latest from the Stade de France with our live blog below:
France vs South Africa match officials
One rather feels Angus Gardner may be in for a tough evening, every top Test match now bringing significant pressure and scrutiny on the officials. The Australian is a calm, experienced character, though, who is a deserved appointee for a match of this magnitude.
Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)
ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)
TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng)
FPRO: Andrew Jackson (Eng)
100 up for Siya Kolisi
It is strange to think that there was plenty of criticism when Rassie Erasmus first installed Siya Kolisi as Springboks skipper, but two World Cup wins and the best part of a decade in the role have rather changed perceptions both about the flanker and more widely in South Africa. Kolisi is as important as ever to his side - with Erasmus praising his humility this week.
"He's been on the tough side of being a South African and has grown to being a great leader in South Africa,” Erasmus said. “His humbleness is something that is a standout for me.”
Andre Esterhuizen continues back row development
Andre Esterhuizen has again been named as back row cover for South Africa this evening, with the centre-cum-flanker slotting in to the pack off the bench against Japan last week - and snaring himself a score, too. He’s clearly got the stature for the role, and the hybridisation of the sport is a fascinating trend to track - of course, Oscar Jegou spent much of France’s win over Ireland in the Six Nations in the centres due to injuries.
Earl, Esterhuizen and what hybrid players tell us about the future of rugby
Tough test for new French props
There were a few raised eyebrows in France when it became clear that Fabien Galthie would be going with a prop pairing of Baptiste Erdocio and Regis Montagne, who each made their international debut on the summer tour of New Zealand. An encounter with the Springboks is a mighty task for the pair, no doubt, but the absence of Ox Nche does perhaps slightly weaken South Africa’s considerable scrum threat.
“They are the two best props at the moment,” Galthie said. “They are eager to show what they can do against the best. We shouldn't question their selection. They have performed well at club level and in training with us. The challenge is enormous, but for the entire pack and the replacements.
As befitting a man with his name, Montagne is a giant, and his battle with Edinburgh’s Boan Venter could be crucial. Erdocio will grapple with Thomas du Toit on the opposite side.
Team news - South Africa
Siya Kolisi brings up a century of Springboks caps as he skippers the South Africa side in Paris. Boan Venter takes the place of the injured Ox Nche at loosehead, while the return of Damian Willemse sees Cheslin Kolbe shift to his usual spot on the right wing.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is again backed at fly half ahead of Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard, while Andre Esterhuizen continues to provide both back row and centre cover among the replacements.
South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Damian Willemse.
Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Ruan Nortje, 21 Andre Esterhuizen; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.
Team news - France
France hand starts to inexperienced props Baptiste Erdocio and Regis Montagne, who made their debuts on the summer tour of New Zealand. Gael Fickou continues as captain in the absence of the injured Antoine Dupont while Mickael Guillard, a breakthrough star of 2025, is preferred to Gregory Alldritt at No 8.
Replacement hooker Guillaume Cramont is primed for a debut from a bench that includes six forwards.
France XV: 1 Baptiste Erdocio, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Regis Montagne; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Mickael Guillard; 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Romain Ntamack; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Gael Fickou (capt.), 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.
Replacements: 16 Guillaume Cramont, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Oscar Jegou; 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Nicolas Depoortere.
Team news...
Right, with kick off little more than an hour away, let’s take a closer look at the two teams...
Autumn internationals 2025: Results, fixtures and schedule in full
Want a rundown of all of the Quilter Nations Series action so far and the fixtures still to come this November? Here's everything you need to know about an action-packed month of international rugby.
Autumn internationals 2025: Results, fixtures and schedule in full
Henry Pollock, Carter Gordon and 10 other international rugby players to watch in November
We'll check in on the full matchday 23s in a little while, but Mickael Guillard gets another big chance in the No 8 shirt for France this evening. He was one of The Independent's 12 players to watch this November - here's who else we picked out.
Henry Pollock and 11 other international rugby players to watch in November
Fabien Galthie piles praise on Springboks
France head coach Fabien Galthie suggested this week that South Africa’s current crop might just be the best team ever as he piled praise on his side’s opponents.
“South Africa are the best team in the world, perhaps even the best that has ever existed,” Galthie effused. “They have fifteen players chasing us. On the ground and in the air, they're a team of hunters. How do we avoid being hunted and become hunters? That's what we've been working on, that's what's at stake on Saturday.”
