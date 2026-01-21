France drop Damian Penaud and Gregory Alldritt from Six Nations squad as Antoine Dupont returns
Centre Gael Fickou is also omitted from Fabien Galthie’s 42-man squad, while Romain Ntamack is injured
France coach Fabien Galthie has made sweeping changes to his plans for the Six Nations, leaving Damian Penaud, Gregory Alldritt and Gael Fickou out of his 42-man squad as Antoine Dupont returns from injury.
The omissions of Penaud, France’s all-time leading try-scorer, former captain Alldritt and centre Fickou mark a major shake-up by Galthie ahead of the championship, signalling a clear shift in selection strategy.
Dupont return provides a boost for France after the scrum half missed the end of last year’s autumn programme through injury, with the Toulouse captain expected to resume a central role in Galthie’s plans.
Dupont has been sidelined since early March after rupturing the cruciate ligaments in his right knee during France’s 42-27 win over Ireland in the 2025 Six Nations, an injury that required surgery and kept him out for more than eight months.
Fly half Roman Ntamack was also left out of the squad after picking up an unspecified injury with Toulouse this month.
France open their Six Nations campaign next month against Ireland at home as they aim to retain their title.
France squad for 2026 Six Nations
Props: Dorian Aldegheri, Uini Atonio, Cyrill Baille, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Regis Montagne, Rodrigue Neti, Dany Priso, Tevita Tatafu.
Hookers: Maxime Lamothe, Julian Marchant, Peato Mauvaka
Locks: Hugo Auradou, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, Lenni Nouchi, Tom Staniforth
Back rowers: Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros, Alexandre Fischer, Mickael Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Temo Matiu, Charles Ollivon, Cameron Woki.
Scrum halves: Thibault Daubagna, Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin.
Fly halves: Matthieu Jalibert, Ugo Seunes.
Centres: Fabien Brau-Boirie, Nicolas Depoortere, Kalvin Gourgues, Yoram Moefana, Noah Nene.
Back three: Gregoire Arfeuil, Theo Attissogbe, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Romain Buros, Gael Drean, Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, Thomas Ramos.
