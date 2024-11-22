Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

France and Argentina meet in an intriguing clash as the Autumn Nations Series continues.

The hosts secured a thrilling victory over the All Blacks in their second November outing, showing off their defensive fight alongside some fine attacking rugby.

But they will be sternly tested by a Pumas side who only just missed out on a famous win against Ireland in Dublin, fumbling within ten metres of the line after a furious fightback.

Can Felipe Contepomi’s side finish their 2024 with a win?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Argentina?

France vs Argentina is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Friday 22 November at the Stade de France in Paris

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team News

Francois Cros returns from a head injury in the France back row, where he is joined by Charles Ollivon as Gregory Alldritt is left out of Fabien Galthie’s 23. Full-back Leo Barre comes back in at the expense of last week’s debutant Romain Buros, but 20-year-old Bordeaux-Begles number eight Marko Gazzotti is set to earn his first cap off a bench that includes six forwards.

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi makes a single change to the starting side that pushed Ireland close as Gonzalo Garcia is handed the starting nine shirt. There are two significant returnees from injury on the bench as flanker Marcos Kremer and wing Mateo Carreras bolster the squad.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Charles Ollivon; 9 Antoine Dupont (captain), 10 Thomas Ramos; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Gabin Villiere; 15 Leo Barre.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Alexandre Roumat, 20 Mickael Guillard, 21 Marko Gazzotti; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Emilien Gailleton.

Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 3 Joel Sclavi; 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Gonzalo Garcia, 10 Tomas Albornoz; 11 Bautista Delguy, 12 Matias Moroni, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Ignacio Calles, 18 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Marcos Kremer; 21 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Mateo Carreras.

