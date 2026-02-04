Josh Macleod raring for England ‘war zone’ in Wales’ Six Nations opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales flanker Josh Macleod says Saturday's Guinness Six Nations opener against England will resemble a "war zone".

England are expected to begin the tournament with a bang at Allianz Stadium given the contrasting recent records of the two sides.

Steve Borthwick's side have won 11 consecutive matches, while Wales have lost 21 of their last 23 Tests with the only two wins coming against Japan.

England romped to a record 68-14 victory in Cardiff last March, but Macleod insists Wales will meet fire with fire on what would be the 29-year-old's Six Nations debut.

"It would probably feel like going into a war zone. I enjoy it, just the physical battle, the confrontation," said Scarlets back-rower Macleod.

"It's the fight that often pulls you out of situations where you're on the back foot.

"There wasn't much difference between the two sides (Northampton v Scarlets) when we played in the Champions Cup recently.

"There is always that physical edge in Anglo-Welsh matches, and with 78 minutes on the clock it was still a one score game.

"We are there, we'll look after our own house, and whatever they throw at us we will be ready."

Macleod was denied a Six Nations debut against Scotland in 2021 after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in training, shortly after his inclusion in the starting team was announced to the squad.

He had to wait until the 2022 autumn clash against Georgia to win the first of his four senior caps, but so far an appearance in European rugby's iconic international tournament has eluded him.

Macleod said: "If it (selection) came it would be an unbelievable honour and Saturday would be a pretty special occasion for me personally.

open image in gallery Josh Macleod in action for Wales against Japan last July ( Getty Images )

"I've no intentions of wrapping myself up in cotton wool (this week). Obviously you don't know what's coming on the weekend, so you prepare as normal.

"I haven't really felt the spirit in the group as much as I have in this campaign.

"How tight and connected the boys are. Man for man we are ready to stand up for each other and fight. That's going to be massive on Saturday."

Asked how Wales would contain an England side possessing "so much X factor", Macleod was keen to talk up Welsh strengths.

He said: "We've got systems in place to deal with certain aspects of the game, but there's a hell of a load of talent in our team as well.

"Let's not shy away from that. We've got a pack that are willing to fight for each other. Fight for every inch.

"Our back line is full of X factor as well, so as much as they've got their strengths, so have we."