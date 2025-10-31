England vs Australia: Prediction, team news & betting odds

England vs Australia betting tips

England are back in action on Saturday when they take on Australia at Twickenham, looking for a huge improvement on last year’s Autumn Series, when they lost three of their four matches (3.10pm, TNT Sports 1).

Steve Borthwick’s side were beaten by the All Blacks, Wallabies, and world champions South Africa 12 months ago, so this is the perfect opportunity for revenge.

And England should feel confident of reversing that result after a positive Six Nations in which they won four out of five games, while they enter the autumn on a seven-game winning streak.

Betting sites make England a best-price of 1/3 for the win, while they are favoured by 9.5 points on the handicap. However, if Borthwick’s men are in a better place then it could be argued that so too are Australia.

Australia pushed the British and Irish Lions hard in the summer, ultimately losing the series 2-1, and had some positive performances in the Rugby Championship, winning away in South Africa.

Several of those Lions who found Australia such a tough opponent will be in the England team on Saturday and will know what to expect from the tourists.

England vs Australia betting preview: England to prove too strong

When the sides met 12 months ago, a late try from Max Jorgensen earned the visitors a 42-37 victory in a pulsating Twicken Test match.

The Wallabies, who are ranked two places below England in the world rankings, are looking for back-to-back Twickenham wins for the first time since 2009, but last year’s win was their first in five games after losing four matches in England between 2016 and 2021.

Since the win over England, Joe Schmidt’s side have won six and lost eight of their next 14 Test matches, but in that time they’ve beaten the Lions, South Africa and Argentina, while they pushed New Zealand very hard in two matches at the end of the Rugby Championship.

The Wallabies are an improving side and their pack for Saturday’s game features seven of the eight starters from last year’s autumn international.

However, Schmidt is missing a few potential starters, including exciting fly-half Carter Gordon, for a meeting with an England team that’s a little further down the road in their own journey and has rediscovered the winning habit under Borthwick.

Borthwick has rewarded those players who performed well during the summer tour of Argentina, with George Ford selected ahead of Fin Smith, who finished this year's Six Nations as England's starting fly-half, while Sale hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie could win his 50th cap off the bench.

It’s a powerful England team with plenty of firepower to come off the bench, but one that could be a little rusty. Games between these two nations tend to be fairly tight and the best option on rugby betting sites may be to back England to win by a relatively small margin.

England vs Australia prediction 1: England to win by 8-14 points - 12/5 William Hill

England vs Australia team news

England team: Steward; Roebuck, Freeman, Dingwall, Feyi-Waboso; Ford, Mitchell; Baxter, George, Heyes, Itoje (capt), Chessum, Pepper, Underhill, Earl.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Coles, T Curry, Pollock, Spencer, F Smith.

Australia team: Kellaway; Jorgensen, Suaalii, Paisami, Potter; Edmed, Gordon; Wilson (capt), McReight, Valetini, Williams, Frost, Tupou, Pollard, Bell

Replacements: Nasser, Robertson, Alaalatoa, Salakaia-Loto, Champion de Crespigny, Lonergan, Stewart, Daugunu

Please gamble responsibly

If you plan to have a bet on the Autumn Internationals, make sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.