The Women’s World Cup begins in style as England, the hosts and tournament favourites, take on the United States in front of a huge crowd at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
A tournament that could transform the landscape of the sport will be held across eight English cities and has already sold three times as many tickets as for the last World Cup in New Zealand, with Twickenham set to be full for the final. The Red Roses are fancied to get there - John Mitchell’s side are unbeaten since losing the last tournament decider to the Black Ferns, and have won 87 of their last 91 matches in all.
Hoping to cause what would be a mighty shock are an experienced USA side that will hope to escape the pool. Ilona Maher, perhaps now the world’s best-known rugby player, has bolstered the ranks ahead of this tournament, and there are threats right across the pitch for the Eagles, from veteran prop Hope Rogers to Saracens stalwart Lotte Sharp at full-back. Can they spoil England’s opening night party?
Follow all of the latest from the Stadium of Light with our live blog below:
Why the Red Roses are ready to finally crown their dominance with Rugby World Cup success
England are strong favourites on home soil for a reason, their dominance clear in pretty much every competition since they turned professional in late 2016. The exception? The last two World Cups, where they’ve fallen short against New Zealand in the final. Is now the time that the Red Roses finally fulfil their potential and crown their superiority with a triumph?
USA boss reveals what success looks like in game his side are unlikely to win
It’s a tricky task for the United States tonight, facing an England side unbeaten in their last 27 matches and that has only lost four games out of their last 91. Eagles boss Sione Fukofuka hopes, though, that his side can rise to the challenge - and make a success of this evening even if defeat is likely.
"They are number one for a reason and they are strong in so many areas,” he explained of England. “In terms of benchmarks for us, we challenge ourselves to compete. We know their set piece is going to be strong, but we feel confident in where we have built to.
"This group has been really positive. The back end of the week is the players' time so we've tried to step back as much as possible and our leadership group does a great job at managing that. We tend to start the game really positive so we're not going to change anything in the lead-up to this one."
Five players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup
There are plenty of England stars on show tonight, and regular Women’s Six Nations watchers will be familiar with plenty of those competing for Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and France. But what about beyond that? Here are five players to watch over the next few weeks:
Stadium of Light set to host opener
We’re expecting somewhere in the region of 44,000 fans at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light tonight, which is some effort in a city not at all known for being rugby-mad. There’s a good chance that the attendance outstrips the 42,579 at Eden Park in Auckland for the final three years ago, a mark of the progress made - credit to the RFU and World Rugby for their ambition in taking the tournament here.
England assistant coach, and 2014 World Cup winner, Sarah Hunter may be a Newcastle fan but even she was impressed yesterday.
“I've been buzzing since we got told that the World Cup was going to come to the north-east,” she said. "Just seeing how the game's grown - I was lucky enough to play in a home World Cup in 2010 and to see it now, to know that these girls are going to be playing on a bigger stage, it's exactly where the game should be and it's great to see that growth."
Women's Rugby World Cup final sold out with Twickenham set for record attendance
There was good news ahead of the tournament on Tuesday as organisers confirmed that the World Cup final is officially sold out. The exact attendance may depend on who makes the final, and some boring operational bits, but all records for women’s rugby are set to be smashed.
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates and kick-off times
Every game at this tournament takes place at the weekend, a move made both for player welfare reasons and to ensure maximum possible potential of ticket sales. The fixtures come thick and fast - here’s how you can follow each and every one.
The two sides of a Women's World Cup that could transform rugby
This will be the biggest Women’s World Cup in history - and by some margin, too. Great challenges remain in the sport but let us hope this is a launchpad into a new era.
England vs USA live
It’s here! A Women’s World Cup that many expect to transform the landscape of rugby begins in Sunderland, with home favourites England taking on the United States in front of 45,000 people at a packed Stadium of Light. Can the Red Roses kick off a tournament they will expect to win in style? Or can the USA spring a shock on the opening night.
Kick off is at 7.30pm BST.
