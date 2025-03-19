England may ditch Twickenham for Milton Keynes over concert row, says RFU chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twickenham’s status as the home of England rugby is under threat after licensing restrictions forfeited the opportunity to host a series of lucrative Beyonce concerts.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney has hinted at ditching the Allianz Stadium in south west London in favour of Milton Keynes or Birmingham if they are not permitted to host more major non-rugby events at the iconic London venue.

The governing body has pressed Richmond borough council to up the number of non-rugby events per year, currently sitting at three with a restricted capacity of 55,000, to 15 events for audiences of up to 82,000.

open image in gallery Twickenham missed out on the chance to host Beyonce due to licensing restrictions ( Getty Images for Coachella )

However, should Richmond not bow to these requests, Sweeney has insisted that relocation from Twickenham could very much be on the table.

“There are plenty of places that would like to have us. Birmingham, Milton Keynes would love to have us there,” Sweeney said on the Business of Sport podcast.

“Part of the renovation from 2027 means we are in discussions with Richmond borough council to stage more non-rugby events. For us it is three [events] and we are only allowed one on a Friday.

“We have had The Rolling Stones. We could have had Beyoncé but she wanted three nights and we are only allowed two nights consecutively.

“We are saying: ‘If we are going to invest £600m into the Allianz — and we have a study which shows how much economic value it contributes to the borough — you are going to have to work with us in terms of an increase in the number of events we can stage in order to monetise the stadium.’”

Twickenham is only seven months into a 13-year £130m naming rights deal with Allianz, but plans for a £600m redevelopment would reportedly not be viable if the ground doesn’t diversify its event programme.

The RFU is eager to take Twickenham in the direction of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which capitalised on the home of rugby’s unavailability to snap up Beyonce, housing her Cowboy Carter Tour for six nights in the summer.

open image in gallery Bill Sweeney is threatening to move England to Milton Keynes or Birmingham ( PA Archive )

Spurs’ state-of-the-art ground, which also regularly host to the NFL, is licensed for 30 non-football events every year - 10 times that of Twickenham.

However, if the RFU is to seek pastures new, they will have to do it outside of London due to insufficient funds.

Sweeney’s power in English rugby may not last long enough for him to explore a change in scenery, though, as he faces a vote of no confidence next Thursday.

The chief executive has been the subject of a grassroots revolt after executive pay at the RFU was exposed, which saw performance-related bonuses take Sweeney’s income to over £1m.

The pay controversy has led to those in the grassroots game to feel disenfranchised and express grievances over the grassroots leadership.

Sweeney says he is committed to governance reform but may be ousted from the hierarchy next week, which has already seen chairman Tom Ilube resign.