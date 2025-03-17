Four uncapped players included in Red Roses squad for Women’s Six Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach John Mitchell has named four uncapped players in a 37-strong Red Roses squad to defend the Women’s Six Nations title as a home World Cup looms later this year.

Lock Zoe Aldcroft, appointed skipper ahead of the campaign, leads an 11-strong Gloucester-Hartpury contingent fresh from steering the side to a record third consecutive Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) title on Sunday.

Full-back Emma Sing and wing Mia Venner, who made her England debut as a 17-year-old in 2020, will hope to press for greater opportunities at international level after starring in the final win over Saracens to cap excellent domestic seasons.

open image in gallery Emma Sing has been one of the starts of the PWR season ( Getty Images )

Club colleague Jade Shekells is one of the uncapped quartet though has featured sparingly this season, with the centre a regular for Great Britain on the sevens circuit.

There is no place, however, for Bristol wing Millie David, with the 19-year-old unable to force her way in to a competitive back three group that includes a returning Claudia MacDonald after her recovery from a career-threatening neck injury.

“We have selected a really exciting mix of players and a squad with great depth,” Mitchell said. “Depth provides healthy competition as we look to evolve our combinations.

“It will be really good to get everyone together; this is an important week to refocus and get everyone on the same page as quickly as we can.”

Among the other uncapped inclusions is Exeter scrum half Flo Robinson, who was denied an international debut off the bench against France in 2021 after a floodlights failure in Lille.

open image in gallery John Mitchell (right) and Zoe Aldcroft will hope to guide England to another Six Nations success ( Getty Images )

Robinson usurps Saracens nine Ella Wyrwas for the third spot in the pecking order behind Natasha Hunt and Lucy Packer, while Saracens front rower May Campbell is likewise preferred to Connie Powell of Harlequins.

Two-time Olympian Abi Burton bolsters the back row options having overcome encephalitis to make a second Games at Paris 2024 last year, with Leicester forward Charlotte Fray, seen as a blindside flanker of real potential, completing the group of fresh faces. There is no place for No 8 Poppy Cleall, who remains out of favour.

England open their Women’s Six Nations against Italy in York on Sunday 23 March. They are unbeaten in the tournament since 2018.

Red Roses squad for Women’s Six Nations

Looseheads: Hannah Botterman (Bristol), Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Hookers: Amy Cokayne (Leicester), Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol), May Campbell (Saracens)

Locks: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Abbie Ward (Bristol), Rosie Galligan (Saracens), Morwenna Talling (Sale), Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough)

Back rows: Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury), Marlie Packer (Saracens), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough), Maddie Feaunati (Exeter), Georgia Brock (Gloucester-Hartpury), Abi Burton (Trailfinders), Charlotte Fray (Leicester)

Scrum halves: Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lucy Packer (Harlequins), Flo Robinson (Exeter)

Fly halves: Holly Aitchison (Bristol), Zoe Harrison (Saracens)

Centres: Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), Meg Jones (Leicester), Helena Rowland (Loughborough), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough), Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury/GB Sevens)

Back threes: Abby Dow (Trailfinders), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins), Jess Breach (Saracens), Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter), Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury)