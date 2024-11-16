England vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest updates as Springboks look to pile pressure on struggling hosts
Steve Borthwick’s side take on the world champions after four defeats on the spin
England face a tall task if they are end their recent woe as Steve Borthwick’s side welcome world champions South Africa to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Four successive defeats by fine margins have piled the pressure on England, with Borthwick left furious by a loose performance against Australia last weekend. The squad have closed ranks this week as they attempt to channel the pain of that run and last year’s World Cup semi-final, when they let a game they had in their grasp slip away as the Springboks roared back to victory.
Rassie Erasmus’s visitors have seemingly only improved since then, evolving significantly during a successful Rugby Championship campaign. Several key players were rested against Scotland last weekend and South Africa still emerged on top - Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit are among those restored to the starting side for what should be a physical, fierce affair.
Follow all of the latest from the Allianz Stadium in our live blog below:
Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet start against Springboks
Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet have been recalled to the starting England side to take on South Africa as Steve Borthwick makes four changes.
Steward takes the place of George Furbank at full-back, hinting at a shift in strategy, while Van Poortvliet is preferred to Ben Spencer at scrum half and in line to make his first international appearance since breaking his ankle last August.
Sam Underhill and Ollie Sleightholme, who makes a first international start, are brought in to replace Tom Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who both miss out with concussion.
Siya Kolisi returns as Springboks recall big guns for England clash
South Africa have rung the changes for their clash with England as Rassie Erasmus recalls most of his key individuals to his starting side.
Siya Kolisi, RG Snyman and Pieter-Steph du Toit are among those promoted from the bench, while Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Cheslin Kolbe return after being rested at Murrayfield.
Wilco Louw is in line for a rare start at tighthead in the absence of Frans Malherbe, and Manie Libbok is backed ahead of Handre Pollard having been hooked half-an-hour into last year’s World Cup semi-final between these two sides.
England vs South Africa LIVE
Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the crunch clash between England and South Africa at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. The world champions come to town to find the hosts under severe pressure after four consecutive narrow defeats.
Steve Borthwick’s side require a win to salvage their autumn as they meet the might of the Springboks. Kick off is at 5.40pm GMT.
