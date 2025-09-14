England vs Scotland live: Red Roses bid to extend record unbeaten run in Women’s World Cup quarter-final
A place in the last four is on the line as Scotland look to upset their Six Nations rivals
England and Scotland vie for a place in the last four of the Women’s Rugby World Cup as the pair meet in Bristol.
The Red Roses remain favourites to triumph on home soil, but a clunky first half against Australia and a few injury concerns have given head coach John Mitchell some things to fret about. Ellie Kildunne and Hannah Botterman miss out for the hosts, while Holly Aitchison steps in at fly half, tasked with getting England’s attack clicking. They will anticipate another victory against a side to which they haven’t lost since the turn of the century.
But Scotland arrive with hope of causing a shock after a strong tournament so far. Having impressively beaten Wales and then battled past Fiji, Bryan Easson’s side pushed Canada close for long periods a week ago and will not be daunted by the scale of the task facing them, with Easson’s impending departure giving extra meaning to a tight-knit group.
Follow all of the latest from Ashton Gate with our live blog below:
Captain Zoe Aldcroft returns as England reveal team for Scotland quarter-final
Zoe Aldcroft has been deemed fit to return from injury to captain England in their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland.
The Red Roses skipper suffered a knee problem in the opening game against the United States and was subsequently ruled out of the wins over Samoa and Australia as her return was carefully managed.
Aldcroft is able to start the last-eight clash in Bristol on Sunday, though, returning to the back row - but full-back Ellie Kildunne and prop Hannah Botterman are ruled out.
England vs Scotland live
The Women’s World Cup quarter-finals come to a close with hosts, and favourites, England taking on familiar foes Scotland in Bristol. It is 26 years since the Red Roses last lost to their opponents today - but after an excellent tournament thus far, the Scots arrive with hope that they can spring a shock.
Kick off at Ashton Gate is at 4pm BST.
