England v New Zealand live: Hosts face All Blacks challenge in huge rugby international
The hosts seek a rare win over the All Blacks in a massive November international clash
England will attempt to prove their progress as they take on New Zealand seeking a rare win over the All Blacks at Twickenham.
It is 13 years since the hosts last beat their opponents on home soil, and six since they secured a victory at all in an outstanding performance in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final. Yet hopes are high that this may be England’s time to win again — Steve Borthwick’s side arrive on a run of nine consecutive victories, and pushed New Zealand mightily close in three meetings last year.
Those three games, however, served to underline just how ruthless the All Blacks can be. A vintage team this may not be but there have been signs of late that they are moving in the right direction under Scott Robertson, and wins over Ireland and Scotland have so far left them on course for a “grand slam” tour with a clash against Wales to come next week. Can they burst England’s bubble and prove their class yet again?
Follow all of the latest from Allianz Stadium with our live blog below:
‘I hate the term hybrid’: How Ben Earl is embracing the future with England
Ben Earl is no fan of the word, mind, a keen golfer dismissively reminding me that a hybrid is for use on the links when we sat down for a chat ahead of the autumn.
‘I hate the term hybrid’: How Ben Earl is embracing the future with England
Ben Earl, Andre Esterhuizen and what rugby’s hybrid players tell us about the future of the sport
Ben Earl is covering inside centre for England today, while Henry Pollock has been training on the wing as Steve Borthwick strategises around his preferred six forwards to two backs bench split. Hybridisation has become a theme of the autumn.
Earl, Esterhuizen and what hybrid players tell us about the future of rugby
George Ford explains mentality England need to conquer All Blacks: ‘We’ve got to go at them’
George Ford insists England have the belief required to conquer New Zealand on home soil for the first time since 2012 in a massive Quilter Nations Series clash.
Steve Borthwick’s side arrive for a meeting with the All Blacks on a run of nine consecutive victories, but recognise that this will be a true test of their progress.
Ford was part of the last England side to beat New Zealand in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final, playing all 80 minutes at fly half in Yokohama to steer the team to a famous victory.
Ford explains mentality England need to conquer All Blacks: ‘We’ve got to go at them’
All Blacks captain Scott Barrett admits he still carries ‘scars’ of last defeat to England
Scott Barrett, the New Zealand captain, has admitted he is still scarred by the All Blacks’ last defeat to England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and desperate to avoid a repeat this weekend.
Barrett’s side won all three meetings with England narrowly in 2024, and have not lost to the hosts at Twickenham since 2012.
The 31-year-old endured a difficult evening in Yokohama in 2019, though, being taken off at half time having been a surprise selection at blindside flanker for a semi-final clash that England dominated.
All Blacks captain Barrett admits he still carries ‘scars’ of last defeat to England
England benefit from Emma Raducanu’s expertise ahead of All Blacks clash
England drew on the expertise of Emma Raducanu as they geared up for the visit of New Zealand this weekend.
Raducanu, the 2021 US Open winner, was in camp with Steve Borthwick’s squad at their Bagshot training base on Tuesday, providing insight from her tennis career as England prepare to take on the All Blacks at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, the youngest manager in the Premier League, has also been in over the last couple of days, sharing his insights. Visitors from other sports are relatively common in international rugby camps, while Borthwick and his staff met up with cricketing counterparts, including Brendon McCullum, ahead of the autumn.
England benefit from Emma Raducanu’s expertise ahead of All Blacks clash
George Ford tipped to be future England coach after recall to starting side against New Zealand
George Ford is back in the England side, and was this week tipped by Steve Borthwick to be a future head coach of the national team.
Ford tipped to be future England coach after recall to side against New Zealand
Bench impact, digging deep and ‘brilliant basics’: Inside England’s plan to beat the All Blacks
Steve Borthwick has shifted his strategy a bit this autumn, with another loaded bench designed to have a major impact in what he calls “Q4”, the final 20 minutes. In all three meetings with New Zealand in 2024, England failed to score a point in that period...
Bench impact and ‘brilliant basics’: Inside England’s plan to beat the All Blacks
Why a clash with the All Blacks is the true test of England’s progress
England’s winning run has been impressively constructed, beginning with an unlikely win over France in the Six Nations and continuing through a tour of Argentina where Steve Borthwick was missing a big chunk of his squad. Yet this feels like a real acid test on where they are at in their build towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
Why a clash with the All Blacks is the true test of England’s progress
England vs New Zealand
After nine wins in a row, England face a true test of their progress as the All Blacks come to Twickenham for an eagerly-anticipated Quilter Nations Series clash. Can Steve Borthwick’s improving side knock off New Zealand for the first time since the 2019 World Cup?
Kick off is at 3.10pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments