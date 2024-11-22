England vs Japan team news: Tom Curry starts after concussion concerns as exciting youngster handed debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Curry has been backed to start two weeks after suffering a second concussion of the season as Steve Borthwick names a strong England team to take on Japan.

Borthwick’s side are still seeking the first win of their Autumn Nations Series as they play their final fixture, and the head coach has resisted the urge to rotate, naming a first-choice starting fifteen.

Curry returns on the blindside in flanker partnership with Sam Underhill as Chandler Cunningham-South drops out of an otherwise unchanged pack.

Full-back George Furbank returns in the place of Freddie Steward while Marcus Smith continues at fly half, with George Ford not included in the squad.

Young prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour is set for a debut on the bench, with the Sale starlet set to feature on his preferred tighthead side having previously been seen by the England set-up as a loosehead.

"We anticipate a tough challenge from a team that thrives on playing fast and with tempo," said Borthwick.

"Japan are a dangerous team so it’s important that we execute our game plan and maintain focus throughout the full 80 minutes."

A relatively settled side reflects England’s situation ahead of a game they will be expected to win by a distance.

After an autumn of near misses, Borthwick gives his regular starters another opportunity to right some wrongs.

With Japan among the fastest attacking sides in the world, the England boss has prioritised mobility and breakdown acumen in a back row that reunites Curry and Underhill for the first time since the third place play-off at last year’s World Cup.

open image in gallery Sam Underhill (left) and Tom Curry (right) start on the flanks ( PA Archive )

The pair were memorably dubbed the “Kamikaze Kids” by Eddie Jones after playing a key role in England’s run to the 2019 final.

Jones faces England at Twickenham this weekend for the first time since his sacking late in 2022.

England team to face Japan at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm, Sunday 24 November)

1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (captain), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Henry Slade, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South; 21 Harry Randall, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Tom Roebuck.