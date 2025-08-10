Rampant Red Roses make World Cup statement with warm-up thrashing of France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England ran in six tries as they completed their preparations for the Women's Rugby World Cup with a 40-6 win over France.

The Red Roses, who kick off their campaign against the United States at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Friday 22 August, were made to work hard for a 27th successive victory in Mont-de-Marsan by a French side missing first-choice scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus through suspension.

England's forward power proved irresistible during the first half as they established a commanding lead, but having seen France all but reel them in before holding on to win their Six Nations grand slam decider in April 43-42, they headed for the dressing room taking nothing for granted.

Sadia Kabeya provided the finishing touch to a fourth-minute rolling maul after second row partner Abbie Ward had secured possession at an early line-out, and hooker Amy Cockayne repeated the dose at the end of a powerful 15th-minute drive with Zoe Harrison adding the conversion.

Handling errors and imprecision cost John Mitchell's side further tries as the French conceded a series of penalties which eventually saw lock forward Manae Feleu yellow-carded, and although Morgane Bourgeois reduced the deficit with a penalty in her absence, prop Maud Muir touched down from another rolling maul and Harrison added the extras to make it 19-3 at the break.

Bourgeois kicked a second penalty to capitalise on Teani Feleu's rampaging early break as the second half got under way, but scrum-half Natasha Hunt's quick thinking after her pack had forced a scrum penalty sent centre Meg Jones over and Harrison obliged once again.

France started to throw the ball around, with half-backs Carla Arbez and Alexandra Chambon both making dangerous breaks and as the England scrum came under pressure, the visitors were starved of meaningful possession.

But catch and drive did the trick once again with six minutes remaining for replacement hooker Lark Atkin-Davies to go over, and she added a second three minutes later to allow Harrison to take her tally to 10 points with two more successful kicks.

PA