Emily Scarratt is set to feature in a fifth Rugby World Cup after the Red Roses centre was named in John Mitchell’s 32-player squad for the tournament.

England are strong favourites to lift the trophy on home soil in late September having gone unbeaten since losing the last World Cup final in New Zealand in 2022.

Scarratt started that game at Eden Park but has since overcome a career-threatening neck injury that caused her to consider retirement.

She is one of a quartet of survivors from England’s last World Cup win in 2014, with back rowers Marlie Packer and Alex Matthews included alongside scrum half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt.

Hunt was the highest profile omission from the squad last time around but has fought back to earn her spot as Mitchell’s first-choice No 9 and looks likely to start later this year.

Mitchell has opted for just two specialist scrum halves in his selection, though, with wing Claudia Moloney-MacDonald providing cover. Ella Wyrwas is thought to have been next in line among the half-back options.

The squad is comprised of 18 forwards and 14 backs, with youngster Lilli Ives Campion getting the nod ahead of Cath O’Donnell in the second row.

open image in gallery Scarratt is one of a quartet of Red Roses hoping to win a second World Cup ( Getty Images )

May Campbell wins the race for the third hooker spot ahead of Connie Powell, who is understood to have not travelled to Italy for a recent training camp along with flanker Georgia Brock and scrum half Flo Robinson.

open image in gallery John Mitchell will lead England into the World Cup ( Getty Images )

Zoe Aldcroft, installed as Packer’s replacement as captain ahead of the Women’s Six Nations, will lead the side as they bid to prevent New Zealand’s Black Ferns from completing a three-peat having beaten England in the last two finals.

“To lead the team into a home Rugby World Cup is an incredible feeling,” Aldcroft said. “This group have a fantastic opportunity to inspire young boys and girls all over the country - it’s something we have spoken about as a collective and we’re relishing the chance to do so.

“Pulling on the white shirt is always a massive privilege and we can’t wait to do that, backed by our amazing home support.”

England kick off the tournament against the United States in Sunderland on Friday 22 August and also face Samoa and Australia in Group A.

Mitchell’s side will play warm-up games against Spain in Leicester and France in Mont-de-Marsan on 2 and 9 August.

England squad for 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Loosehead props: Hannah Botterman, Mackenzie Carson

Hookers: Lark Atkin-Davies, Amy Cokayne, May Campbell

Tighthead props: Sarah Bern, Maud Muir, Kelsey Clifford

Lock: Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), Abbie Ward, Rosie Galligan, Morwenna Talling, Lilli Ives Campion

Back row: Alex Matthews, Sadia Kabeya, Maddie Feaunati, Marlie Packer, Abi Burton

Scrum half: Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, Lucy Packer

Fly half: Holly Aitchison, Zoe Harrison, Helena Rowland

Centre: Tatyana Heard, Meg Jones, Emily Scarratt, Jade Shekells

Back three: Abby Dow, Ellie Kildunne, Claudia MacDonald, Jess Breach, Emma Sing