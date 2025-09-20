'Dream come true' - Canada stun Black Ferns to reach Rugby World Cup final

England battle their closest rivals France for a place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in what could be a fierce meeting at Ashton Gate.

Canada have already booked their spot at Twickenham next week after a superb win over New Zealand on Friday night, and now await the victors of the second semi-final in Bristol. The Red Roses have won each of the last 16 games against their familiarsfoes, but will be all too aware of the threat posed by France after Les Bleues threatened to snatch victory with a thrilling comeback in a 43-42 epic during the Women’s Six Nations earlier this year.

France have faced significant adversity ahead of the last-four clash, losing fly half Lina Queyroi to concussion and forwards Manae Feleu and Axelle Berthoumieu to suspension. England insist they are “ready for a fight” against a French side forging a siege mentality - can the Red Roses set up a shot at home glory or is there another shock in store?

Follow all of the latest from the World Cup semi-final with our live blog below: