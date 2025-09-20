England v France live: Red Roses battle closest rivals in Women’s World Cup semi-final
Canada await in the final as France seek a first win over the Red Roses in 16 attempts
England battle their closest rivals France for a place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in what could be a fierce meeting at Ashton Gate.
Canada have already booked their spot at Twickenham next week after a superb win over New Zealand on Friday night, and now await the victors of the second semi-final in Bristol. The Red Roses have won each of the last 16 games against their familiarsfoes, but will be all too aware of the threat posed by France after Les Bleues threatened to snatch victory with a thrilling comeback in a 43-42 epic during the Women’s Six Nations earlier this year.
France have faced significant adversity ahead of the last-four clash, losing fly half Lina Queyroi to concussion and forwards Manae Feleu and Axelle Berthoumieu to suspension. England insist they are “ready for a fight” against a French side forging a siege mentality - can the Red Roses set up a shot at home glory or is there another shock in store?
Follow all of the latest from the World Cup semi-final with our live blog below:
The big mistake New Zealand made to lose their Women’s World Cup crown
There will be some deep reflection on defeat for New Zealand, a nation not used to losing at Women’s World Cups perhaps paying the price for failing to build on their home triumph in 2022.
Canada coach reveals ‘gamechanger’ behind stunning World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand
Canada boss Kevin Rouet was clear that his side’s mentality has changed since securing a first win in their history over New Zealand last year.
Supreme Canada dethrone New Zealand in World Cup performance for the ages
We’ll continue to build up to today’s encounter in a bit, but let’s first reflect on last night, and a World Cup performance for the ages from Canada. Given the stage, stakes and opponent, it’s hard to imagine them playing any better against the Black Ferns:
France captain Manae Feleu to miss World Cup semi-final against England as ban upheld
Things are rather less certain for France, a week of upheaval continuing yesterday with the late withdrawal of Joanna Grisez. Co-captain, lineout leader and key lock cog Manae Feleu is suspended for the remainder of the tournament for a high tackle against Ireland, joining teammate Axelle Berthoumieu in being banned - the flanker will serve a nine-match suspension for her bite on Aoife Wafer.
Zoe Harrison gets fly half nod as Ellie Kildunne returns for England’s Women’s World Cup semi-final
England’s team was largely as expected, John Mitchell picking 22 of the 23 that produced a 40-6 warm-up win over France in Mont-de-Marsan ahead of this tournament and talking up the consistency and continuity he had shown in his selection. Both Ellie Kildunne and Hannah Botterman are fit and raring to go after missing out last week - indeed, the Red Roses have a clean bill of health, some effort at this stage of the tournament.
The lesson England must learn as France rivalry reignites at Women’s World Cup
It may be 16 wins in a row in this fixture for England but the Red Roses do not do complacency - and are all too aware of the threats that France will pose if they ease up at any point, as shown earlier this year in the Women’s Six Nations.
England vs France live
Welcome back to Bristol and our second helping of Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final action. Canada and New Zealand delivered last night in a outstanding start to final-four weekend, and now it is the turn of England and France to renew their rivalry on the sport’s biggest stage.
Can Les Bleues finally end their long losing run and shock the Red Roses? Kick off at Ashton Gate is at 3.30pm BST.
