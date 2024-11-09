England v Australia LIVE rugby: Wallabies visit Twickenham with hosts in must-win situation

✕ Close Schmidt has faith in debutant Sua’ali’i ahead of Australia clash with England

England welcome Australia to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham as the Autumn Nations Series rolls on with the hosts desperately needing to get a victory on the board.

England have played well in each of their last six Tests but won only two of those matches, with a pair of late losses in New Zealand over the summer and last week’s heartbreaking defeat to the same All Blacks on home soil meaning they are in the midst of a frustrating losing streak.

Defeat to a flawed Wallabies side struggling to find their feet under new coach Joe Schmidt – having won just one of six games to finish bottom of the Rugby Championship – would raise serious questions about the Steve Borthwick project, giving this game a must-win feel for the hosts.

Borthwick has opted for an unchanged starting XV from a week ago, although Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ollie Sleightholme come on to the bench, while Australia give a debut to rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii at outside centre, as the 21-year-old plays his first-ever match in union.

Follow all of the action from Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in our live blog below: