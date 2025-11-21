England forced into change after suffering another injury blow ahead of Argentina clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have been forced into a change to their team to face Argentina with centre Fraser Dingwall ruled out of the encounter.

Dingwall, a try-scorer in the win over the All Blacks last week, had been in line to start again at inside centre at Twickenham but has dropped out of the team, with Max Ojomoh brought in to the starting midfield.

The 26-year-old’s side injury, sustained in that win over New Zealand, is the latest blow to Steve Borthwick’s injury-hit squad after three starters had already been ruled out of their final November fixture.

The absence of wing Tom Roebuck, hooker Jamie George and Ollie Lawrence, who partnered Dingwall in the centres last Saturday, had forced Borthwick into three enforced changes as the head coach freshened up his side as he looks to finish the year strongly.

Ojomoh made his England debut against the United States in July and will now partner Henry Slade in the centres in a significant test for the talented Bath midfielder.

“Unfortunately, Fraser Dingwall picked up a side injury during the game [last week],” said Richard Wigglesworth, England’s senior assistant coach. “We thought he was going to be alright but he has not quite made it for this one. It’s nothing serious. So, Max Ojomoh comes straight into the starting team at 12.

open image in gallery Max Ojomoh filled in impressively at fly half for Bath at the start of this season ( Getty Images )

“There were numerous things we could have done, when looking at where we might be in the future in terms of having to cover. It’s a starting berth and we have someone of Max’s quality who has played so well for Bath for an extended period of time, then started the season well, been in and around the squad, he’s the guy who deserves the opportunity and we feel like he’s ready to take the next step.

“Max is an elite-level attacker, in terms of his ball movement, his vision, how he connects on the run. You take a lot of opportunities when he’s out there and he’s improved his movement off the ball; the other side of the ball, he’s improving all the time. You see the teams that he plays in, how much better he makes them when they’ve got the ball and I expect him to bring that to our team this Sunday.”

open image in gallery Max Ojomoh started for England A against Ireland earlier this year ( Getty Images )

England are hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 11 consecutive victories having already beaten Argentina twice this year.

Borthwick had previously suggested that he would have no qualms with starting back rower Ben Earl in the centres at some point this November, but has resisted the temptation and given Ojomoh a second cap

Son of former England flanker Steve Ojomoh, the 25-year-old has long been considered a player of promise and impressed for Bath on their run to the Prem Rugby title last season.

He has again been in good form for the club this season, filling in at fly half at the start of the campaign while both Finn Russell and Santiago Carreras was unavailable.

Carreras is kept in a bench role for Argentina at Twickenham as Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas are bolstered by a fit-again Tomas Albornoz at fly half.

Pablo Matera is another eye-catching member of the replacements after having a huge impact in the fightback against Scotland, with Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer and Santiago Grondona forming a nonetheless fearsome back row unit.

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Asher Opoku-Fordjour; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Alex Coles; 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Ben Spencer, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Max Ojomoh, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock; 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Marcus Smith.

Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Pedro Delgado; 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Santiago Grondona; 9 Simon Benitez Cruz, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 11 Bautista Delguy, 12 Justo Piccardo, 13 Matias Moroni, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Tomas Rapetti, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Pablo Matera, 21 Joaquin Oviedo; 22 Agustin Moyano, 23 Santiago Carreras.