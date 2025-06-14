Michael Cheika fumes over Dan Cole yellow card in Premiership final: ‘Embarrassing for the game’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fuming Michael Cheika declared the decision to send Dan Cole to the sin bin as “embarrassing for the game” after Leicester Tigers suffered a narrow Premiership rugby final defeat to Bath.

Bath ended a 29-year wait for a top-flight title with a 23-21 victory at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, holding on after Emeka Ilione’s try had edged Leicester to within striking distance late on.

Ilione’s score would, however, have given Cheika’s Tigers the lead if not for the three points scored by Finn Russell after Cole was penalised following a collision with the Scottish fly half.

After sending up a high hoist, Russell was buffeted back by the leaping prop, who ended his last game before retirement in the sin bin in an ignominious end to an outstanding career.

And Cheika, who will depart Leicester this summer after a single season in charge, was not best pleased by the decision having earlier seen captain Julian Montoya carded for a high tackle, too.

“I thought we showed so much grit and determination,” the Australian told TNT Sports. “I thought we got nothing back from the referee at all and we kept on coming back and turning up. We scored three tries to two, that tells you something. I'm super proud of the players.

“Two men in the bin, the second one for nothing, really. It is embarrassing for the game that someones goes off for that. I felt that was the way of the blow was. I'm allowed to be angry, but I'm over it and happy to accept the result now and get on with the next thing."

open image in gallery Dan Cole endured a tough end to his career ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

It was a sad end for Cole and fellow retiree Ben Youngs, with the pair bowing out as the two highest-capped male England internationals after nearly two decades of service apiece at Welford Road.

Cheika held his tongue, largely, in his post-match press conference though his expressed his disappointment with the officiating of the scrum by referee Karl Dickson.

“I’m not angry just for the season, I thought for today. All year we’ve had the expression about trying to embrace the heat, when it gets tough to try to revel in that scenario. Early in the season we still weren’t understanding how to get around that situation. We did today. From all different avenues, there were fires going everywhere, whether they were set up by the opposition or the ref. We were able to deal with that and get ourselves back in the game. That shows with the three tries to two scoreboard.

“I think it was pretty clear to see what was going on in the scrums. I’ve never seen it before in my life, dominating like that and getting nothing, zero. In fact, getting penalised against! Obviously that was a strategical point for us to try and dominate there and in mauls as well. That was completely nullified, it cost us field position. I think with three minutes to go it was nine penalties to two. It is impossible to manage a field position scenario with that outcome. I don’t think, and I’ll always have a slightly biased lens, we were that much more than them. It was frustrating to say the least.

open image in gallery Michael Cheika was not happy with the refereeing in the final ( David Davies/PA Wire )

“For me personally, if the game is sending players to the sin bin for that, or even penalising…What do I say mate? If I say something, I’ll get myself in strife and take away from the other team. I just have to beat myself up inside and try and keep as much as I can inside. I’ve got my feelings on the referee’s performance but I’ll take that up with [head of refereeing] Paul Hull as one last final…banter, let’s say.”