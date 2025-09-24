Canada turn to unorthodox training method to prepare for World Cup final atmosphere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada have trained with headphones on in preparation for the atmosphere of Saturday’s sold-out Women’s Rugby World Cup final against England at Twickenham.

Approximately 82,000 fans are set to be at Allianz Stadium in south-west London, which will smash the record attendance for a women’s rugby match.

The vast majority of those supporters will be cheering on the Red Roses as underdogs Canada, who sit second in the world rankings, seek to spring an upset.

Canada wing Asia Hogan-Rochester is among the players with experience of playing in front of a huge crowd, having represented her country at last year’s Paris Olympics when an unprecedented 66,000 people watched the opening day of the women’s rugby sevens programme at Stade de France.

“I feel like after a certain amount of thousands, it’s all just noise and you can’t hear each other either way,” said the 26-year-old.

“There’s also that home crowd element as well.

“We did a really cool training exercise of just putting headphones on so we couldn’t hear each other and just really focusing on communication.

“We’re kind of a team that reads each other’s minds when we play so I’m just really excited for it. We’re locked in.”

open image in gallery Asia Hogan-Rochester scored in Canada’s semi-final win over New Zealand ( PA )

The existing attendance record for a women’s 15s fixture is 58,498, set as England clinched the 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam by beating France 38-33 at Twickenham.

Canada’s squad initially had crowd noise from a football match played into their ears during the experimental training session.

But, due to problems syncing the sound, a large speaker was brought in, with the headphones kept on to continue hindering communication.

Head coach Kevin Rouet said: “(It was) just to get to used to the noise and not being able to hear each other because we know that will be a factor.

“(It was) just to also change the synergy of the practice, having more fun and releasing the pressure. It was just an idea. Whether it works or not, we will never know.”

Canada will climb to the top of the world rankings – above England – by snatching glory with a shock victory.

open image in gallery Kevin Rouet has led Canada into the World Cup final ( PA )

Rouet’s side defeated defending champions New Zealand 34-19 in the semi-finals after overcoming Australia in the last eight and beating Fiji, Wales and Scotland in the pool stage.

Hogan-Rochester, who has scored three tries during the tournament, said: “I feel like we haven’t seen everything yet, and we’ve still seen a lot of great things.

“This squad is definitely a squad that plays without limits. There’s no perfect game of rugby but I feel there’s still so much to give from the team.”

PA