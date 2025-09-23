Former captain Sarah Hunter urges England to ‘stay in the moment’ and emulate 2014 World Cup winners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England captain Sarah Hunter has urged the Red Roses to stay in the moment as they take on Canada in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

Hunter was part of the side that triumphed in Paris in 2014 against the same opposition, starting at No 8 and playing a key role as England secured their second World Cup crown.

She subsequently skippered her nation unsuccessfully in finals in 2017 and 2022, before stepping into a role as a defence coach under John Mitchell following her playing retirement.

While four survivors of 2014 – Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer, Emily Scarratt and Natasha Hunt – remain part of Mitchell’s squad, the head coach can also draw on Hunter’s vast experience as England’s most capped player and long-time leader.

And the 40-year-old has urged the Red Roses to stay focussed on their processes as they look to achieve World Cup triumph on home soil.

“It is hopefully bringing that calmness, that confidence in and just trusting what the plan is and each other and staying in the moment,” Hunter said of her role this week.

“I look back to 2014 when we won and that week of the final and day of the final everyone just felt really relaxed and calm. They knew what their role was and what they were going to go out and do.

“We didn’t make it any bigger than we needed to and you try and instil that into the players that you know their job, the game plan and how to execute it. From your experience you are a little support blanket, if they need something you can help with it.”

open image in gallery Sarah Hunter (left) is now part of England's coaching staff ( Action Images via Reuters )

The final will be played in front of a record attendance for women’s rugby, with a sell-out crowd of about 82,000 set to attend Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

For Hunter, the change is vast since her first tournament in 2010, where most of the competition was played at Harlequins’ training ground in Guildford before the final was held at the Twickenham Stoop.

“We just have to make it as normal as possible,” she reflected. “Just because we have got this big game doesn’t mean we should change things.

“Having played in 2010 when we were at Surrey Sports Park playing our pool games there, it shows how the game has grown. The fans have been incredible getting behind all the teams, whether it is Canada or Samoa. I get off the bus sometimes and take a moment to take it all in and appreciate how far the game has come – it is really special.”