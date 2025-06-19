British & Irish Lions vs Argentina Prediction, Best Bets & Rugby Odds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lions vs Argentina Betting Tips

Lions to win by 16-20 - 6/1 Bet365

The British & Irish Lions face Argentina in Dublin on Friday as they step up their preparations for next month’s Test series against Australia (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Andy Farrell’s side travel to Australia after Friday’s match to play a series of warm-up games before three matches against Australia, starting in mid-July.

Farrell opted to name 16 players from the national side he usually coaches, Ireland, in his 38-man squad and13 from England, including skipper Maro Itoje, who became the first English captain of the side for more than 20 years when he was named last month.

Seven players were named from Scotland, including Finn Russell, who helped Bath to their first Premiership final in 29 years with two conversions and three penalties in their 23-21 win over Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

There are just two Wales players named in the squad, with Tomos Williams and Jac Morgan both in line to make their Lions debuts, and after a disappointing year so far with Wales, they will be looking forward to getting back in international action.

Rugby betting sites make the Lions odds-on to go down under and win the series, just as they did in 2013, while you can get 5/2 on the Aussies and 33/1 on a series draw.

Brirish & Irish Lions vs Argentina Betting Preview: Lions to Roar in Dublin

While the focus will be on peaking for the Test series against Australia, Friday’s game in Dublin will be a special occasion for many as they get their first taste of Lions rugby.

Betting sites are backing the Lions for the win at the Aviva Stadium at 1/7 while they are favoured by around 17 points on the handicap. A shock Argentina win has shortened to 7/1 and it’s 50/1 on a pretty rare draw.

The last time the two sides met it did finish all square at 25-25, but that was back in 2005 at Cardiff’s Millenium Stadium, when Sir Clive Woodward was in charge of the side.

Argentina lost two out of three of last year’s internationals in Europe, beaten by France and Ireland but they did secure a 50-18 win over Italy in November.

They were the last three internationals the side played so it will be interesting to see what type of form they are in but let’s not forget they did beat both South Africa and Australia last year, although both matches were on home turf.

The Lions are without the majority of Leinster, Bath and Leicester Tigers players, who only joined up with the squad on Monday after the United Rugby Championship and Premiership finals, with Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher the only player involved as he is named on the bench.

The Pumas are also without several of their France-based players with Toulouse's Juan Cruz Mallia and Bordeaux-Begles second row Guido Petti involved in the Top 14 play-offs.

The last time the Lions played on British or Irish soil they saw off Japan 28-10 at Murrayfield in 2021 and a similar margin of victory is expected here.

Lions vs Argentina prediction 1: Lions to win by 16-20 - 6/1 Bet365

British & Irish Lions vs Argentina Line Ups

British and Irish Lions: Smith; Freeman, Tuipulotu, Aki, Van der Merwe; Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Bealham, Itoje, Beirne, Curry, Morgan, Earl.

Replacements: Kelleher, Schoeman, Furlong, Cummings, Pollock, Williams, Daly, Hansen.

Argentina: Carreras; Isgro, Cinti, Piccardo, Mendy; Albornoz, Garcia; Vivas, Montoya (c), Sclavi, Molina, Rubiolo, Matera, Gonzalez, Oviedo

Replacements: Bernasconi, Wenger, Coria Marchetti, Grondona. S, Moro, Benitez Cruz, Moroni, Cordero

