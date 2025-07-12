British & Irish Lions suffer major injury scare with Luke Cowan-Dickie a doubt for first Test against Australia
The England hooker was stretchered off after a blow to the head when tackling Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
The British & Irish Lions have suffered a major injury scare that could rule Luke Cowan-Dickie out of the first Test against Australia next week.
Cowan-Dickie went down after attempting a tackle against the AUNZ Invitational XV, in the final warm-up before the first Test against the Wallabies.
It looked like a head or neck injury, after getting the wrong side in a bid to take down Salakaia-Loto.
A knee to the head left the England and Sale hooker in a heap on the turf and with current HIA protocols, Andy Farrell may not be able to select him next week.
Cowan-Dickie was attended to by medics for about five minutes before being stretchered off, with Ronan Kelleher entering the game as his replacement.
There was a positive sign when the player was seen waving to the fans and walking down the touchline with the assistance of a Lions member of staff.
And Cowan-Dickie could be seen smiling in the second half on the touchline, in what is a positive sign heading to Brisbane.
Meanwhile, the Lions were in fine form on the pitch, storming to a comfortable 17-0 lead at the break, with two tries from Duhan van der Merwe and one try for Ben White, while also blanking the hosts.
While Owen Farrell came on early in the second half to make his first appearance of the tour after a late call-up.
