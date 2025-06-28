British and Irish Lions vs Western Force live: Latest score and updates as tourists play first match in Australia
Can Andy Farrell’s side bounce back from defeat to Argentina?
The British and Irish Lions face the Western Force in their first match on Australian soil in Perth as the tourists bid to bounce back from defeat to Argentina.
Andy Farrell was left furious with his side’s showing Dublin as they fell to a narrow loss against the Pumas, though there were signs of encouragement for the head coach as his squad continue to get up to speed. Farrell has rung the changes for this initial outing Down Under having been able to more fully integrate the Leinster contingent, and those involved in the Premiership final, after their delayed arrival into camp.
It is the Western Force selection, however, that has generated more of the talking points this week, with the Lions accusing Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt of breaching the terms of the tour agreement but failing to release some of his Australia stars. There are, however, a few familiar faces on show for the Super Rugby Pacific side: scrum half Nic White is one of the game’s great pests and controllers, while playmaker Ben Donaldson, a late call-up after injury struck Kurtley Beale, had a strong Super Rugby Pacific season.
Follow all of the latest from Optus Stadium with our live blog below:
Argentina spoil Lions’ leaving party as tour begins with defeat in Dublin
The Lions have one game and one defeat already under their belts - I was in Dublin to see Argentina produce a fine performance and excellent victory.
British and Irish Lions vs Western Force live
The British and Irish Lions have landed in Australia and begin life Down Under with an intriguing meeting with the Western Force. It was a disappointing start for the tourists as the curtain came up on their summer with defeat to Argentina in Dublin, leaving Andy Farrell ticking - though there was plenty to encourage the Lions head coach, too.
To Perth, then, for the first match of the tour proper. Kick off at Optus Stadium is at 11am BST.
