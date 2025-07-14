Predicting the British and Irish Lions team for the first Test against Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After six tour fixtures, the British and Irish Lions finally have a Test squad to pick with the first Test against Australia in Brisbane looming.

It has been a mixed bag from the tourists in fixtures of varying intensity, plenty of good blended with some bad to leave plenty for Andy Farrell to consider as he sketches his side for the opening clash with the Wallabies.

The back row shaped as a major battleground prior to the tour and the shake-up has not really clarified, with both flanker spots seemingly still up for grabs.

Garry Ringrose looked set for a spot in midfield but his head injury might necessitate a tweak of centre partnership - and could Owen Farrell yet make the squad at Suncorp Stadium?

Here’s the first Test side that The Independent would pick:

Front row

open image in gallery Tadhg Furlong could start for a third tour in a row ( Getty Images )

Let’s start with a nailed-on starter: Dan Sheehan entered this tour inked in to the No 2 shirt and has done nothing since arriving in Australia to suggest changing that. Ronan Kelleher will surely provide back-up to his fellow Irishman.

On the loosehead, the bristling intensity and leadership of Ellis Genge look to have earned him the nod ahead of Andrew Porter at a position of real strength - Genge pairs well with captain Maro Itoje as two different but equally charismatic orators.

Tighthead is perhaps tougher to pin down, with Will Stuart the form horse in the Six Nations and Finlay Bealham a standout all tour. Farrell has given Tadhg Furlong every chance to work up to full force on tour and the veteran’s experience should see him trusted.

Second and back rows

open image in gallery Maro Itoje will captain the Lions ( Getty Images )

The composition of the back five of the pack will say plenty about how the Lions wish to play. Farrell has been cautious not to show his hand early, cycling through plenty of combinations. The Lions have probably looked at their best with two scavenging sevens on the flank, but Ollie Chessum went well on the blindside against the Brumbies. I like the options that having a long-limbed jumper in the six shirt provides, particularly as it may enable the Lions to squeeze in two explosive bench back rowers. Joe McCarthy partners Itoje; the pair complement one another nicely.

A carrier and character like Jack Conan feels necessary ballast at No 8, while the squabble for the seven shirt probably doesn’t have a wrong answer - Tom Curry tends to lift his level for the biggest games, though, and has been talked up by his head coach throughout the tour. Jac Morgan is desperately unlucky but might not make the matchday squad, with Josh van der Flier, Henry Pollock and Ben Earl all in the mix for bench roles.

Half backs

open image in gallery Finn Russell has enjoyed a tidy tour so far ( AP )

A selection shock here would come as a total surprise, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell all but assured of their starting shirts. The pair have quietly gone about their work impressively and look to have struck up a strong relationship.

Ben White got the engine purring in Adelaide against the AUNZ Invitational XV but Alex Mitchell is unlikely to be dislodged from the bench. The fly half cover on the bench is fascinating - as a pure 10, Fin Smith is probably ahead but the versatility provided by Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell keeps them right in the mix...

Centres

open image in gallery Huw Jones is now favourite to start against the Wallabies at outside centre ( PA Wire )

Garry Ringrose’s injury is a real shame for a player who had really seized his overdue Lions chance. Huw Jones, though, was uber-impressive in the last tour game and would have been a worthy wearer of 13 regardless. Bundee Aki against Sione Tuipulotu is a coin-flip, though let’s go with the latter given his existing combination with Russell and Jones from Scottish camp.

Back three

open image in gallery James Lowe should start on the left wing ( PA Wire )

Blair Kinghorn had been in pole position to start at full-back but now looks a major doubt after that knock to the knee against the Brumbies. Hugo Keenan looks to have now run off his rust after struggling with injury and illness early in the tour and will be ready to go if required.

James Lowe’s sloppy showing in Canberra would ordinarily be cause for concern but the Ireland wing remains in the side, with his booming left boot an incredibly useful option. Tommy Freeman just edges out Mack Hansen on the other wing, the pair somewhat similarly skilled in the manner in which they roam, even if they provide impact in different ways on the move.

Bench

open image in gallery Owen Farrell of British & Irish Lions reacts during the tour match between AUNZ XI ( Getty Images )

There will be a temptation to go with six forwards and two backs among the replacements given the strength and depth of the Lions’ back row room, but five/three feels the way to go against an Australia side that may force the tourists’ backs to do plenty of running. The loss of Ringrose and, perhaps, Kinghorn from the starting side might necessitate wing cover, while it is hard to shake the sense that Owen Farrell will be wanted in the 23. That may be a totally erroneous thought, of course - but that’s all part of the fun as Test selection is finally made...

Possible Lions XV to face Australia in Brisbane (Saturday 19 July, 11am BST): 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Joe McCarthy; 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Josh van der Flier, 20 Ben Earl; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Mack Hansen.