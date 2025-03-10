Five British and Irish Lions hopefuls who impressed in Six Nations round four

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The penultimate round of the 2025 Six Nations is in the books with another captivating weekend of action.

France seized control of their championship destiny with an outstanding performance against Ireland in Dublin in a match that could have big ramifications for Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions squad.

The Lions boss is still sure to include a large Irish contingent in his squad despite their defeat, while an improving England should also provide plenty of travellers after dispatching Italy.

There were a number of those who impressed in a real game of two halves between Scotland and Wales, too, with just one more round of fixtures to come in which hopefuls can impress the Lions head coach.

Here are five contenders for Farrell’s squad who caught the eye in round four:

Blair Kinghorn

open image in gallery Blair Kinghorn went well for Scotland ( Getty Images )

Blair Kinghorn delivered a performance worthy of a Lions contender in Scotland’s thrilling 35-29 victory over Wales at Murrayfield. The full-back showcased his attacking class, scoring twice in a five-try display that underlined his finishing talent and variability.

His first try came just six minutes in, as he powered over the line with pace and precision, setting the overall tone for a dominant Scottish backline. In the second half, he doubled his tally with a perfectly timed run, exploiting space to extend Scotland’s lead.

Not only was Kinghorn skilled in his attacking instinct, but his capability under the high ball was also evident. Caught on camera throwing up, he soldiered on and earned Player of the Match, further solidifying his durability, resistance and commitment to the game.

Taulupe Faletau

open image in gallery Taulupe Faletau continues to roll back the years ( AFP via Getty Images )

Taulupe Faletau has rolled back the years in the last two weeks at No 8; once again, he is a stand-out player for his exceptional performance against Scotland. He carried with force, making 111 metres from 15 carries, and worked endlessly in defence, compiling a solid 19 tackles overall. His pedigree, having already featured in three Lions tours, combined with his Murrayfield display, should keep him in the selection shuffle for Farrell.

Wales struggled for the majority of the match against Scotland, but that didn’t faze Faletau. He was relentless in his power and drove the team forward on multiple occasions. Another standout characteristic was the fact that he has the ability to last the full 80 minutes, despite recently coming back from a lengthy injury. This further highlights his determination and durability as a player - definitely essential traits for any Lions jersey contender.

Jac Morgan

open image in gallery Jac Morgan led from the front again for Wales ( Getty Images )

Jac Morgan has not gone unnoticed as a terrifically brilliant captain for Wales in this Six Nations. His ability to lead the team and put in a smashing performance himself is truly remarkable in the context of a struggling Welsh side.

At Murrayfield, he led by example with his intense work rate, strong physicality and inspiring leadership skills. On the defensive, he was vigorous, making an outstanding 25 tackles and winning two important turnovers to upset Scotland’s attack. One impressive tackle on Duhan van der Merwe showcased his strength - the openside may be a competitive area but Morgan is surely close to a place on the plane.

Will Stuart

open image in gallery Will Stuart has been England's most improved player over the last 12 months ( Getty Images )

Has any international player improved more than the England tighthead over the last 12 months? Once thought a real problem position for Steve Borthwick, Will Stuart has made the No 3 shirt his own across the Autumn Nations Series and this campaign, coming into his own after admitting himself that he had not take advantage of his opportunities earlier in his career.

His showing against Italy balanced the must-haves at the set piece with a few brilliant touches in the loose, including an outrageous step on Giacomo Nicotera in the build-up to Marcus Smith’s try. It would now be a real surprise if Stuart doesn’t find a spot on tour - something that looked a long shot before last November.

Ollie Chessum

open image in gallery Ollie Chessum was named player of the match after England’s win over Italy ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

A second English tight five forward making our list this week, Ollie Chessum has shown in his side’s last two games why he is so valued by Steve Borthwick. The lock’s ability to cover the ground against Italy was vital in providing the quick ruck ball with which Alex Mitchell and the backline thrived. His inclusion has provided real stability at the lineout, freeing up Maro Itoje and ensuring that set-piece platforms were set.

The Leicester lock also showcased his distributing game, stepping in regularly as a link-man in England’s attacking shape. After some frustrating injuries have stalled his progress in the last couple of years, Chessum is really coming into his own internationally and pressing to join his captain as a second row Test option on tour.