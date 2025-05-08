Andy Farrell is set to name his travelling party for Australia ( PA )

The British and Irish Lions squad is set to be named this afternoon as head coach Andy Farrell unveils the group to take on the Wallabies in Australia this summer.

For the first time, the Lions selection will be made live in front of fans, with the Indigo venue at London’s O2 Arena set to host thousands of supporters as the group is confirmed by chair Ieuan Evans. Farrell will be in attendance to explain his decisions, with key calls to be made at fly half - where son Owen is very much in contention - and in the back row, with competition for places huge over the last few months.

Also in attendance at the event will be the leader of the Lions, with lock Maro Itoje set to be named captain after an injury to Ireland’s Caelan Doris. Itoje’s excellent first campaign as England skipper during the Six Nations saw him emerge as a top contender for the role with the Saracens second row set to make a third trip with the quadrennial touring side.

