Maro Itoje is set to be named captain as Andy Farrell unveils his squad for the tour of Australia
The British and Irish Lions squad is set to be named this afternoon as head coach Andy Farrell unveils the group to take on the Wallabies in Australia this summer.
For the first time, the Lions selection will be made live in front of fans, with the Indigo venue at London’s O2 Arena set to host thousands of supporters as the group is confirmed by chair Ieuan Evans. Farrell will be in attendance to explain his decisions, with key calls to be made at fly half - where son Owen is very much in contention - and in the back row, with competition for places huge over the last few months.
Also in attendance at the event will be the leader of the Lions, with lock Maro Itoje set to be named captain after an injury to Ireland’s Caelan Doris. Itoje’s excellent first campaign as England skipper during the Six Nations saw him emerge as a top contender for the role with the Saracens second row set to make a third trip with the quadrennial touring side.
Follow all of the latest as the Lions squad is revealed with our live blog below:
This is new, but not necessarily surprising, territory for the Lions, the quadrennial assembly announced in front of fans for the first time. It seems a logical commercial step for a real behemoth of a brand.
Yes, today’s the day - about 2,000 fans will be packing inside the Indigo venue on London’s docklands this afternoon as the list of about 40 or so names is unveiled. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s proceedings:
When is the Lions squad announced?
It’s here! After a four-year wait, British and Irish Lions squad naming day has arrived, with the best and brightest from the quartet of constituent unions anxiously waiting to find out if they’ve been selected. For the first time, fans will be in attendance to watch the squad be unveiled at London’s O2 Arena - after months of consideration, who will head coach Andy Farrell and his staff choose?
