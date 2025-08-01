Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia vs British & Irish Lions Betting Tips

Lions to win by 6-10 - 5/1 Ladbrokes

Dan Sheehan anytime try scorer - 11/10 Bet365

The British & Irish Lions can complete a first series whitewash in nearly a century when they face Australia in the third and final Test in Sydney on Saturday (11am, Sky Sports Main Event).

Andy Farrell’s side lead the series 2-0, part of an eight-game winning streak they’ve enjoyed since arriving down under.

Last weekend’s 29-26 win in Melbourne ended a 12-year wait for a Test series win, which also came against the Wallabies when Warren Gatland’s side won the series in Australia 2-1.

If the tourists can win again this weekend, they would become the first Lions side since 1927 in Argentina to record a whitewash and the first since the legendary 1974 team to finish a tour unbeaten.

For Australia, though, pride is at stake, and they will be doing their best to spoil the party. Betting sites don’t give them much hope of achieving that goal, making them sizable underdogs for the final Test in Sydney, with the Lions favoured by eight points on the handicap.

Australia vs British & Irish Lions Betting Preview: Lions to complete the whitewash

Farrell has made two changes for the third Test with Blair Kinghorn and James Ryan coming in to replace James Lowe on the left wing and Ollie Chessum at lock.

Ryan is one of nine Irish players in the starting line-up, and consistency has been the key with 11 players set to start all three Tests.

Rob Valetini misses out for Australia, who have made four changes from the side that were beaten last weekend.

The flanker, who missed the first match, is managing a calf problem and played just the first half in Melbourne. He was excellent when on the field, and the Wallabies will miss his experience and contribution.

He will be replaced by Tom Hooper, while forward Taniela Tupou makes his first international appearance of the year, coming in for the injured Allan Alaalatoa at tighthead prop.

Nic White will make his 73rd and final appearance for his country after announcing his retirement from international rugby after this Test, and Dylan Pietsch replaces Harry Potter on the left wing.

The latest Lions tour odds massively favour the Lions and there’s a sense that Australia may have delivered their best shot in Melbourne last week, but still come up short.

If the Lions have the right mentality, they should secure a 3-0 series success. However, the competitive nature of the series means the margin of victory could be relatively small.

Australia vs British & Irish Lions prediction 1: Lions to win by 6-10 - 5/1 Ladbrokes

Sheehan to complete the hat-trick

We’ve backed Dan Sheehan to score a try in each of the two previous tests, and it’s come off, so why not go for him again?

He scored the final try in the 27-19 win in the first Test and the first try in last week’s 29-26 win in Melbourne, demonstrating why he was among the favourites on rugby betting sites to be the Lions’ top scorer in the series.

The Lions pack has been dominant for large swathes of the Test series and should provide Sheehan with opportunities to add to his try tally.

Australia vs British & Irish Lions prediction 2: Dan Sheehan anytime tryscorer - 11/10 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

