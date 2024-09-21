Australia v New Zealand LIVE: Latest score and updates from Rugby Championship clash
Both the Wallabies and All Blacks are in need of a win as they meet in Sydney
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Australia and New Zealand will look to salvage difficult Rugby Championship campaigns as they meet in the first of back-to-back Bledisloe Cup clashes.
Joe Schmidt’s hosts are reeling after a record defeat in Argentina that raised yet more tough questions over the state of the Wallabies. While boosted by the return of a couple of key figures from injury, a tournament wooden spoon will beckon if the home side are beaten today ahead of a trip to Wellington next week.
The All Blacks, meanwhile, were again narrowly squeezed out by the Springboks in their last outing, continuing a run of defeats to South Africa that includes last year’s World Cup final. Scott Robertson’s side are out of the chase for a title they have won in seven of the last eight years, and will now focus on holding on to a Bledisloe Cup that has been in their possession since 2003.
Follow all the latest from Sydney in our live blog below:
Australia vs New Zealand
Here we go then. Can Australia capitalise on that late New Zealand shuffle and keep their hopes of a first Bledisloe Cup in more than two decades alive?
Australia vs New Zealand
A significant blow, then, for the All Blacks, losing such an experienced and important figure. Will Jordan’s long-term future may well be at full-back but Scott Robertson had talked up how well his chosen back three fit together; a late reshuffle is never welcome.
Late team news
Late breaking team news from Sydney - Beauden Barrett has been ruled out due to injury. Will Jordan moves to full-back and Sevu Reece starts on the wing.
Harry Plummer could make his debut off the bench.
Australia vs New Zealand match officials
Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)
Assistant Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Damian Schneider (Arg)
TMO: Stuart Terheege (Eng)
A big day for Damian McKenzie
There is just a little bit of pressure developing on Damian McKenzie, the fly half perhaps not having hit the heights some expected during this extended run in the starting shirt. There are a few moving parts at play when it comes to the future of the All Blacks’ tens: McKenzie is being linked with a move to the Top 14, while Richie Mo’unga suggested earlier this year that he could cut his three-year deal in Japan short to return to New Zealand.
For now, though, it is McKenzie’s show to run and there is a need to nail the basics slightly better than he did in those two South Africa Tests. The flashes have never been the problem for the Chiefs fulcrum - but ensuring that the All Blacks play in the right way in the right areas will go a long way towards securing Bledisloe Cup success.
Nic White back amongst things for Australia
A start for the scrappy Nic White suggests that Australia will try to get in New Zealand’s faces, the scrum half an expert at riling the opposition and energising his own side. Uncertainty over the future direction in the halves is, more broadly, a concern for Joe Schmidt as he considers how best to take this team forward, with whispers that former All Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow may be called up ahead of their European tour. Kerr-Barlow has been very, very good for La Rochelle over the last few years after winning his last New Zealand cap in 2017.
Joe Schmidt with inside knowledge of All Blacks
Joe Schmidt spent the last two years as a senior advisor to Ian Foster, helping to orchestate the turnaround that took the All Blacks to last year’s World Cup final. While Scott Robertson’s arrival has changed the New Zealand environment, Schmidt can still count upon inside knowledge to some degree as he looks to get one over his compatriots.
“I know their strengths and I know their weaknesses, they probably have a lot less of those than they do strengths,” the Wallabies head coach said.
“They were a great group. But I really enjoy these guys I’m working with now.
“The Bledisloe is a massive trophy. It’s something that I know the All Blacks treasure and the Wallabies would like to treasure.
“It would be great if they could at least get a hand on it and keep it alive to Wellington.
“But I think what we’ve been working on is just trying to do elements of the game better, rather than talking about anything that’s outcome focused.”
Scott Robertson explains Beauden Barrett’s return
Beauden Barrett‘s return in the number 15 jersey means a shift to the right wing for Will Jordan with Caleb Clarke recalled to the left wing after recovering from injury. Sevu Reece drops to the bench as back-three cover.
“When Caleb came back, the best balance for us was to put Beauden at fullback and Will on the wing,” All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said on Thursday.
“They’ve had a great combination there, all three of them have. [Will]’s played some great test footy on the wing. Just because he’s starting on the wing doesn’t mean he can’t finish at fullback.
“We have selected an experienced team which has combinations that have played some of our best rugby this season. The Bledisloe Cup is so revered by both of these teams, we are expecting a classic showdown against our Australian rivals.”
Team news - New Zealand
Ethan de Groot is fit to return from a neck injury and starts at loosehead for New Zealand, while Beauden Barrett is also brought back into the run-on side. The eldest Barrett brother’s inclusion sees Will Jordan shift to the right wing, and Pasilio Tosi is set for only a second cap as the reserve tighthead.
New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Beauden Barrett.
Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Sam Darry, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Sevu Reece.
Team news - Australia
James Slipper is in line to surpass George Gregan as the most capped Wallabies player of all-time when the loosehead wins his 140th cap off the bench. Fraser McReight and Hunter Paisami return from injury in the back row and centres respectively, while Nic White and Noah Lolesio form a new half-back partnership with Jake Gordon and Ben Donaldson dropping out of the squad entirely.
Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Nic White, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Marika Koroibete, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Len Ikitau, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright
Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 James Slipper, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tom Lynagh, 23 Dylan Pietsch.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments