Australia vs Lions referee: Who is first Test official Ben O’Keeffe?
The New Zealander is in charge of the opening clash in Brisbane
New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe will take charge of the first Test between Australia and the British and Irish Lions in Brisbane.
Born in Blenheim on New Zealand’s South Island, O’Keeffe started refereeing at the age of 19 and stepped up into the professional ranks five years later.
He was elevated to a first international fixture in 2015 as an assistant, before a refereeing debut in June 2016 overseeing a draw between Samoa and Japan.
A regular recipient of the New Zealand referee of the year award, O’Keeffe was selected to take charge of the second Lions test in South Africa in 2021, before making the 12-strong list of referees for the 2023 World Cup.
The 36-year-old was appointed to a quarter-final and semi-final at the tournament. O’Keeffe’s performance in the last eight was criticised by beaten French captain Antoine Dupont, but the Kiwi responded well and took charge of England’s narrow defeat to South Africa in the semi-final at the Stade de France a week later.
A qualified ophthalmologist, O’Keeffe’s brother Michael represented New Zealand at the London Olympics and is now a sports reporter.
He is highly-regarded by World Rugby and can count on strong support at Suncorp Stadium, with the Kiwi assisted by Nika Amashukeli and Andrea Piardi - the referees for the second and third Tests in the series.
Compatriot Richard Kelly is on hand as the television match official to aid O’Keeffe if required.
First Test match officials
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)
ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) & Andrea Piardi (Italy)
TMO: Richard Kelly (New Zealand)
FPRO: Eric Gauzins (France)
