Andy Farrell has said it is “insulting” to question whether Australia deserves to continue to host British and Irish Lions tours – though declined to say whether he would be willing to coach the touring side in four years’ time in New Zealand.

Farrell has led the Lions to series victory over the Wallabies with his side now seeking a first whitewash in nearly 100 years in the final Test in Sydney.

While a thrilling second Test at the MCG has restored faith in Australian rugby, the one-sided nature of some of the tour games and a limp performance in the opening encounter in Brisbane led to questions over their suitability as a future destination amid speculation over alternative trips to France or South America.

Farrell, however, believes it would be “tragic” not to head Down Under again and believes that the Wallabies will again come good in 12 years’ time despite their fluctuations in form.

“I don’t think it was ever off the agenda, in my opinion,” Farrell said when asked if Australia had earned the right to host the Lions again.

“Every single team, country, province, has their ups and downs but Australia – the sporting nation that they are – are always going to come back. That on the weekend was no surprise to us, and why we expect them to be better. Have a look at the year they’ve got coming up. They’re going to be a force to be reckoned with, 100 per cent, with all their experiences, come the World Cup in 2027.

“It would be tragic not to tour here. We’ve had a blast. To me it's insulting to talk about it in that kind of way.”

open image in gallery The second Test in Melbourne lived up to its lofty billing ( Getty Images )

Farrell follows Ian McGeechan and Warren Gatland as series-winning Lions head coaches of the professional era, and was also successful as an assistant to Gatland in 2013.

That success earned the New Zealander a second and third tour in 2017 and 2021, and it would appear likely that the current head coach will remain a strong candidate to take the role again for the series against the All Blacks in four years’ time.

Farrell, though, insists his full focus is on Saturday’s third Test and he has not yet considered whether he wishes to coach the quadrennial tourists again.

“Give me a break would you!” he chuckled. “Let me get through Saturday.

open image in gallery Andy Farrell has loved his time as Lions head coach ( Getty Images )

“Honestly for me it has been absolutely brilliant. I have absolutely loved every single minute and I knew I would because I just love everything that the Lions is about. Thinking about the future is not something that is on my mind until I get home and have a bit of reflection on the whole thing.”

Farrell intends to head straight home after the end of the tour rather than take a holiday elsewhere having felt fatigued on previous trips away directly after Lions tours. He is also keen to get home to see Oasis on their reunion tour in Dublin.

“I'm definitely going to that, and that's why I'm going home,” he joked. “I’m taking taking a few friends. There's a few coaches that are trying to get on the bandwagon here. We’ve got a few tickets for the Saturday night at Croke Park.”