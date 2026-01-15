All Blacks coach Scott Robertson sacked after damning review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scott Robertson has stepped down as head coach of the New Zealand All Blacks.

The move followed an internal review into the team's recent performance, New Zealand Rugby said.

Robertson’s departure comes amidst months of speculation regarding his future, with reports suggesting friction between senior players and the coaching staff since December.

He took the helm after the 2023 World Cup and oversaw a season that included 10 victories from 13 Test matches in 2025.

However, the former Canterbury Crusaders coach faced increasing pressure after a series of significant defeats.

Those included a historic first-ever away loss to Argentina, a record 43-10 thrashing by South Africa in Wellington, and a comprehensive defeat to England at Twickenham in November, which extinguished the All Blacks' dreams for a Grand Slam against the Home Nations.

open image in gallery The All Blacks wilted under pressure from England at Twickenham ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The mid-point in the Rugby World Cup cycle is the right time to look at the All Blacks’ progress over the first two season. The team are set to play a significant 2026 schedule and the tournament in 2027 remains the key goal,” New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chair David Kirk said in a statement on Thursday (local time).

“We’ve taken an extensive look at the team’s progress on and off the field and have subsequently had discussions with Scott on the way forward.

“Both NZR and Scott agree it is in the best interests of the team that he depart his role as Head Coach."

Robertson, who was contracted to the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia, said he was "gutted" by the decision but had agreed to cut short his tenure after reflecting on feedback in the review.

"Coaching the All Blacks has been the honour of my life. I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made," he said.

"We have brought through a talented group of young players, strengthened the depth across the squad, and set solid foundations for the years ahead.

"Following the end of year review I have taken time to reflect on some of the feedback. My priority has always been the success of the All Blacks and, after discussions with New Zealand Rugby, I believe it is in the best interests of the team for me to step aside.

"I have therefore reached an agreement with New Zealand Rugby to end my contract early so a new coaching group has the time it needs to prepare and take the team into the next World Cup."

The governing body said a search for a replacement would commence immediately, with the All Blacks set to play their first Nations Championship tests in July.

Former Japan coach Jamie Joseph is seen as front-runner to replace Robertson who was unable to replicate his huge success at provincial level with the Crusaders at test level.