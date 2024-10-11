Super League Grand Final betting tips

Hull KR take their place in their first-ever Super League Grand Final on Saturday but standing in the way of them making history are six-time champions Wigan Warriors (6pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Hull KR reached the final with a narrow 10-8 win over Warrington Wolves, managing to stave off a late rally at Craven Park after initially taking a 10-0 lead.

It was a test of their playoff mettle, but they ultimately came through to book their spot in the showdown at Old Trafford.

Whereas Hull KR were lodged in a bitter battle, Wigan breezed their way through to the Grand Final. The reigning champions were clinical scoring 38 points without replay in a crushing victory over Leigh Leopards.

It sets them up well for a contest against a side that will naturally have nerves on the big occasion. However, Matt Peet’s team may be feeling the pressure themselves as they aim to complete a clean sweep of four trophies in the calendar year after lifting the World Club Challenge, the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield.

Warriors are one of only four teams to have won the Grand Final along with St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls. Hull KR will need to stage a memorable performance to become only the fifth side in the 28-year history to get their names on the trophy.

Betting sites lean heavily towards the Cherry and Whites, who are a best price of 4/9, with Hull KR a 5/2 chance in the match odds.

The two sides have met three times already this season, and Hull KR made a strong start by winning their opening duel during Round 9 with a 26-10 win on home soil.

Sauaso Sue, Oliver Gildart, Peta Hiku, Ryan Hall and Kelepi Tanginoa all found the try line in a dominant victory that announced Willie Peters’ side as one of the teams to watch in the campaign.

However, Wigan turned the tide in the next two meetings, starting with a thumping 38-6 win in the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final, followed by a narrow 24-20 triumph in the league in September, which helped them lift the League Leaders’ Shield.

It’s hard to see past Wigan winning once more and claim back-to-back trophies for the first time in their history given their experience and depth of talent. Liam Marshall has been in devastating form on the wing with 29 scores to his name, and he notched a brace in the win over Leigh to steer his side into the Grand Final.

The boot of Adam Keighran has been on point throughout the campaign, and in a tight match, the Aussie could make the difference. That’s without mentioning the experience of skipper Liam Farrell, aiming to win his sixth Super League title.

Farrell is expected to be passed fit for the final after missing the semi-final against Leigh with a virus in the only doubt for Wigan.

Hull KR won’t have the services of ex-Wigan man Oliver Gildart after he failed to overcome a rib injury but captain Elliot Minchella is back from suspension.

There’s no shortage of talent in the Robins squad though with England half-back Mikey Lewis enjoying an outstanding season.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 19 tries for his team this term was named the 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel, becoming the first Hull KR player since Gavin Miller in 1986 to win the award.

The contest has all the hallmarks of a classic, and although Wigan have edged the head-to-head matchups this season, the two meetings in the Super League were extremely close.

Punters will find the handicap line set at around 8.5 points, depending on which betting apps they use, which is a margin Wigan only just failed to cover last year when they beat Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford.

Four of the last six Grand Finals have been decided by less than nine points and this fixture has become a more attritional affair in recent times with two of the last four meetings featuring a joint-record low of 12 points in total.

Recent history has us leaning towards a narrow Wigan win when examining the options on rugby betting sites with the Warriors to win by one to 12 points the standout bet for the Grand Final.

Super League Grand Final prediction: Wigan Warriors to win by 1-12 points - 13/8 Betfred

