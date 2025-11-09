New Zealand beat Samoa 36-14 to win Pacific Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand reclaimed the rugby league Pacific Championships in emphatic fashion, storming home to a 36-14 victory over Samoa on Sunday and ending veteran Kieran Foran's 16-year international career on a high.

Trailing 14-6 at halftime, the Kiwis produced a dominant second half, running in five unanswered tries to deny Samoa their first international trophy.

The overwhelmingly pro-Samoan sell-out crowd at Parramatta in Sydney was sent home disappointed.

For much of recent years, New Zealand have been overshadowed by the rise of Pacific rivals Samoa and Tonga. But Sunday's comeback, following dominant wins over both nations earlier in the tournament, was a strong statement ahead of the code's World Cup next year.

After Samoa led through tries to backs Brian To'o and Simi Sasagi, New Zealand's took control with interchange forwards Naufahu Whyte and Erin Clark, and man of the match Dylan Brown heavily involved.

Second-half tries to Isaiah Papali'i, Casey McLean, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, and another to Papali'i sealed the win against the tiring Samoans.

“The boys dug so deep — I couldn't be prouder,” Foran said. “To finish on a high with this group means everything.”

With a passionate crowd firmly in their corner Samoa took an early advantage when winger To'o dived over acrobatically in the corner after being played in by former Penrith Panthers teammate Jerome Luai.

Samoa doubled their advantage when Sasagi intercepted a pass by Foran to sprint 80 meters to score under the posts.

New Zealand responded with a deserved try when Whyte ran a clever line off Clark's pass to beat the Samoan goal line defense. Talagi added a penalty goal in the last action of the half for a 14-6 lead at the break.

The half-time break appeared to help New Zealand regroup as they quickly reduced the deficit to two points after Foran and Brown combined to send over Papali'i, before a Jamayne Isaako penalty goal brought New Zealand level.

Clark then grabbed a deserved try when he barged over the whitewash from close range, before James Fisher-Harris created space for Brown to send winger Casey McLean over to extend the lead to 24-14.

Late tries to Papali'i and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad completed the second half rout as Samoa visibly wilted in the final minutes of an enthralling, fast-paced contest.

AP